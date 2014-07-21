Gossip column: Rodriguez, Blind, Schneiderlin, Agger

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Real Madrid are closing in on Monaco's Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 23, which could result in several Real players heading for the Premier League. Daily Mail

Rodriguez scored six goals at the 2014 Fifa World Cup

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is planning moves for Feyenoord defender Stefan de Vrij, 22, and Ajax defensive midfielder Daley Blind, 24, both of whom played under him for Netherlands. Manchester Evening News

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and forward Jay Rodriguez, both 24, from former club Southampton. Evening Standard

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is prepared to offload defender Matija Nastasic, 21, and 27-year-old midfielder Javi Garcia. Manchester Evening News

Liverpool centre-back Daniel Agger, 29, has not ruled out leaving this summer. Liverpool Echo

Manchester City defender Micah Richards, 26, wants to leave on loan after Tottenham, Newcastle and Liverpool were put off by his £7m valuation.Daily Express

Micah Richards wants a loan move away from Manchester City

West Ham are interested in making a loan move for Inter Milan midfielder Saphir Taider, 22, and Malaga's Portuguese full-back Vitorino Antunes, 27.Daily Star

Arsenal will have to pay at least £24m up front to sign 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.Daily Telegraph

QPR remain confident of signing Cardiff City captain Steven Caulker, 22, despite a late move for the defender from Southampton. Sky Sports

Southampton defender Dejan Lovren, 25, is on course to complete a £20m move to Liverpool this week.Times (subscription only)

Leicester are chasing Sporting Lisbon's Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 26. Daily Mail

Everton are close to signing 18-year-old midfielder Brendan Galloway from MK Dons, while the League One club's fellow midfielder Dele Alli, also 18, is being linked with Liverpool. Daily Express

Celtic are one of three clubs trying to sign Villarreal winger Javier Aquino on loan, according to the Mexico World Cup player's agent.Herald

OTHER GOSSIP

The Mirror say Didier Drogba's return to Chelsea is "days away"

Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo, 28, the club's record £12.5m signing, faces a fine after being absent from training. Daily Mirror

Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah, 22, will go on the club's pre-season tour of Austria despite fears he must do military service in his native Egypt. Daily Telegraph

Liverpool's £10m summer signing Emre Can, 20, is in danger of missing the club's pre-season tour to the United States because of an injury. Guardian

AC Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani has denied receiving any bid from Arsenal this summer for 23-year-old Italy striker Mario Balotelli. Sky Sports

GLOBAL GOSSIP (sourced from BBC Monitoring)

Arsenal have reached a £3.2m deal with French side Nice for Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, 25. Lefigaro (in French)

Atletico Madrid have rejected bids worth £158m for their "core" players such as Koke, 22, Arda Turan, 27, Miranda, 29, Diego Godin, 28, Juanfran, 29, Raul Garcia, 28 and Mario Suarez Mata, 27.Marca (in Spanish)

Chelsea have offered £20m to Atletico Madrid for 29-year-old Brazilian defender Miranda.AS.com (in Spanish)

Napoli manager Rafael Benitez is determined to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's 23-year-old defensive midfielder Christoph Kramer.L'Equipe (in French)

Inter Milan are ready for a "decisive assault" for Cardiff City's 26-year-old Chilean midfielder Gary Medel.Tuttosport (in Italian)

Bayern Munich are willing to pay £33m to beat rivals Barcelona to the signature of Fiorentina's 26-year-old Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado.Bild (in German)

Paris St-Germain may be unable to sign Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 21, because of constraints imposed by Financial Fair Play rules. That leaves Manchester United and Real Madrid as the only two potential candidates for the France international.Lefigaro (in French)

The future of Switzerland's World Cup star Xherdan Shaqiri remains uncertain after transfer talks with Liverpool failed to make any headway. The 22-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder is also coveted by AS Roma and Juventus. Bild (in German)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

It's all about who you know... Lukas Podolski has the best seat in the house at the German Grand Prix

Arsenal's World Cup-winning forward Lukas Podolski turned up to support Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg as his compatriot won his home race, the German Grand Prix.

Michael Carrick is nursing an ankle injury but was apparently cheered up by Sunday's German Grand Prix, the Manchester United midfielder tweeting: "The wheel2wheel driving today was a joke. I'm in awe of how good these guys are. Bravery and skill!! Trust in each other is incredible."

Manchester United's Ben Amos and Jiff, the Hollywood superstar dog

QPR defender Rio Ferdinand believes La Liga side Real Madrid will have the world's strongest attack if James Rodriguez joins, tweeting: "The best front line in football bar none if he signs: Benzema, Ronaldo, Bale, James."

Manchester United keeper Ben Amos had a cuddle with Jiff, a Pomeranian dog which appeared in the video for Katy Perry's song Dark Horse, during the club's pre-season tour in America.

AND FINALLY

Around 300 fans formed a human 'Oyston Out' sign outside Blackpool Tower in a protest against the Championship club's chairman Karl Oyston. Daily Mail

West Ham will offer £100 season tickets when they move into the Olympic Stadium. Daily Express

