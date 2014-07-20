Tamsin Lewis wins Ironman UK triathlon in Bolton
-
Britain's Tamsin Lewis has won the Ironman UK triathlon in Bolton.
Lewis, from London, completed the 2.4 mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon in nine hours, 52 minutes and 12 seconds.
Germany's Katja Konschak was second in 10:11:25 and Britain's Joanna Carritt third in 10:21:14.
France's Cyril Viennot won the men's race ahead of Britain's Joe Skipper and Estonia's Kirill Kotsegarov.
"I loved the spectators [in Bolton] they were amazing, I was nearly in tears, " said Lewis, a doctor.