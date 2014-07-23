Tyson Fury to fight Alexander Ustinov after Chisora withdrawal

Tyson Fury says he will take out his frustrations on his opponent on Saturday

Tyson Fury will fight Belarusian Alexander Ustinov in hometown Manchester on Saturday, following the late cancellation of his world title eliminator with Dereck Chisora.

Chisora withdrew from the bout after fracturing his left hand in training.

The 22st Ustinov was Chisora's sparring partner when the injury occurred.

Fury, 25, has promised to "take his frustrations out" on the stand-in, having suffered his third pre-fight cancellation in the last 18 months.

He had two fights with David Haye cancelled after the former world champion pulled out.

Ustinov, 37, has won 29 of his 30 fights, with 21 of his victories coming by knock-out.

The much-hyped Fury-Chisora fight had been billed as an eliminator for the right to meet IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Belarusian Ustinov has a record of 29 wins from 30 fights

But Chisora, 30, pulled out on Monday, saying: "I can't tell you how disappointed I am, but it is on the advice of my specialist I do this."

Discussions are under way to reschedule the fight with Chisora later this year, probably in September.

Following Chisora's withdrawal, Fury said: "I have been training for months to get ready for the Chisora fight and I'm in the best condition of my life, so for this to happen again is a big blow.

"Whoever I face on Saturday will be in big trouble. I will take out my frustrations on them."

Meanwhile, Fury faces a British Boxing Board of Control misconduct hearing on 13 August for a foul-mouthed tirade against Chisora at a promotional news conference.