Gossip column: Suarez, Remy, Messi, Besic, Costa, Vlaar

TRANSFER GOSSIP

New Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has been told he can break the world transfer record as he looks to bring players to Old Trafford this summer. Guardian

Van Gaal says he will assess the quality of his first-team players before sanctioning any more new signings. Manchester Evening News

Striker Loic Remy has travelled to Boston and undergone a medical with Liverpool on the club's pre-season tour of the United States ahead of a proposed £8.5m move from Queens Park Rangers.Independent

Everton manager Roberto Martinez says the club are still working on deals for Chelsea's 21-year-old forward Romelu Lukaku and Ferencvaros midfielder Muhamed Besic, also 21.Liverpool Echo

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Arsenal target, right-back Javier Manquillo, 20, on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid. Sun (subscription required)

Southampton are set to step up their interest in Aston Villa's 29-year-old Netherlands international defender Ron Vlaar.Daily Mirror

Tottenham and Arsenal are said to be showing interest in 23-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Douglas Costa. The Brazilian has refused to travel back to Ukraine because of political unrest in the region. Independent

Arsenal have rekindled their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, 22, after talks with Real Madrid's 27-year-old midfielder Sami Khedira stalled.Daily Star

Striker Divock Origi, 19, is on his way to the United States to seal a £10m move to Liverpool - but will remain at Lille for another season. Daily Express

Spanish club Atletico Madrid are targeting two Arsenal players in attacking midfielder Santi Cazorla and left-back Nacho Monreal, both 29.Daily Telegraph

Southampton are set to launch a second bid for Celtic keeper Fraser Forster, 26, after having had an initial offer turned down. Daily Echo

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet remains hopeful the club can sign Liverpool's 23-year-old forward Fabio Borini. Evening Chronicle

Hull City are in talks to sign Cameroon international defender Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, 25, from French club Rennes.Sky Sports

Fulham boss Felix Magath has not ruled out selling goalkeeper David Stockdale, 28, to Championship rivals Brighton this summer. Talksport

OTHER GOSSIP

Leading German politicians have called for Russia to be stripped of its hosting rights for the 2018 World Cup following the MH17 plane disaster in eastern Ukraine. Daily Telegraph

Liverpool's 26-year-old forward Iago Aspas, currently on loan at Sevilla, says his former Anfield team-mate Luis Suarez, 27, has been "treated like a murderer" by Fifa after the now-Barcelona forward bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup. Guardian

Barcelona's Lionel Messi talked to Arsenal about a move last season

Suarez, 27, has left Barcelona to avoid the media circus surrounding his arrival from Liverpool. Daily Star

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 27, sounded out Arsenal last season about a move while he was negotiating with Barcelona over a new contract.Daily Mail

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says Louis van Gaal will transform Manchester United into title contenders, but that his team will still be the one to beat. Sun (subscription required)

City will offer 26-year-old striker Sergio Aguero a five-year deal worth £52m in wages and bonuses to commit himself to the club. Daily Mail

Former Chelsea coach Paul Clement, now assistant manager at Real Madrid, says new Blues signing Filipe Luis, 28, will be a better left-back for the club than 33-year-old Ashley Cole, who left Stamford Bridge to join Roma. Times (subscription required)

Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore, 24, is confident Europa League football can be a help and not a hindrance as Hull prepare to make their European debut next week. Hull Daily Mail

FA chairman Greg Dyke says Fifa boss Sepp Blatter is "like Kim Jong-un", the North Korean leader. Daily Mirror

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 28, is eager to start Louis van Gaal's first match in charge of the club against LA Galaxy on Thursday, despite only beginning pre-season training four days ago. Times (subscription required)

GLOBAL GOSSIP (sourced by BBC Monitoring)

Manchester United are preparing a £39m offer for Juventus's 27-year-old Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal. Tuttosport (in Italian)

German club Eintracht Frankfurt have ended talks with former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner because of the 26-year-old's high salary demands. Le Figaro (in French)

Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected speculation about defender Mats Hummels and midfielder Marco Reus, both 25, moving to Manchester United and Bayern Munich respectively. Bild (in German)

Atletico Madrid are unable to match Chelsea's £13m asking price for Fernando Torres, even though manager Diego Simeone is very keen to sign the 30-year-old striker. As (in Spanish)

Barcelona midfielder Xavi will remain at the Nou Camp until June 2015 after holding last-minute talks with manager Luis Enrique. The 34-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Major League Soccer club New York City and Al Arabi of Qatar. Mundo Deportivo (in Spanish)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli, 23, has posted a video of himself on Instagram reading the autobiography of 32-year-old Paris St-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic while ironing.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea on Twitter: "With a legend!"

QPR's 35-year-old defender Rio Ferdinand seems pleased fellow centre-back Steven Caulker, 22, has joined him at the club, tweeting: "I've only been here a few days myself but a warm welcome to Caulker, quality signing."

Meanwhile, Tottenham's 23-year-old winger Andros Townsend appears impressed with QPR's new-look defence posting: "Wow Caulker and Rio Ferdinand in the same team! Not many centre-back partnerships better than that."

Roma left-back Ashley Cole, 33, gets things off his chest on Twitter, saying in a series of messages: "Before I signed at Roma people were killing me about [possibly]playing [in the USA], saying it's for the money and easy lifestyle, I choose to play in a more demanding place and team and people still feel the need to moan. How about you just worry about your team and I'll worry about mine."

AND FINALLY

With a pre-season friendly against the New York Red Bulls looming, Arsenal players attempt to blend in with the locals by having a go at their best "New Yoick" accents. ESPN FC

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is set to reveal his true feelings about David Moyes's 10-month reign at the club in an updated autobiography to be released later this year. Daily Express

