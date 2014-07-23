Alberto Contador to miss Vuelta a Espana after injury setback

Alberto Contador was injured in the Tour de France last week

Alberto Contador has ruled himself out of the Vuelta a Espana following a setback in his recovery from the broken shin that ended his Tour de France.

Contador, 31, withdrew from the Tour last week after crashing on Stage 10.

The Spaniard was hoping to return for his home tour, which begins on 23 August, after avoiding surgery.

However, the two-time Vuelta winner tweeted: "Bad day, the wound healing gets complicated. I've no date to take the bike. Goodbye to the Vuelta."