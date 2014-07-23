Stu Hall gains home advantage for Randy Caballero fight

Darlington bantamweight Stu Hall has home advantage for the vacant IBF world title fight against Randy Caballero after his camp won the purse bid.

Promoter Dennis Hobson outbid the Golden Boy stable to bring California-based Caballero to England.

Caballero is the mandatory challenger while Hall is the ex-champion, having lost to Paul Butler, who vacated.

"It's a bit like Tow Law beating Newcastle United in an FA Cup tie," Hobson told BBC Tees.

Hobson added: "Golden Boy are probably the biggest promoters in the world alongside Top Rank, and they don't often get beaten in the purse bid, especially when they've got an unbeaten up-and-coming fighter like Caballero.

"The problem now is to make the fight work financially, but it's a nice problem to have."

Hall-Caballero statistics Hall Caballero 34 Age 23 Orthodox Stance Orthodox 5ft 8in Height 5ft 6in 21 Fights 21 16 Wins 21 2 Draws 0 3 Losses 0 7 Knockouts 13

Hall's last two fights have been held in Newcastle, where the Arena venue offers suitable capacity and location for the County Durham fighter to attract local support.

Hobson is keen to bring the bout to the region but is still in negotiations for where the event will take place.

"We're in control of the situation in where we put the fight and when," he added.

"It's great for British boxing, the British guy doesn't have to go abroad, competing for a world title on home soil can be the difference between not winning the title and bringing the belt home."