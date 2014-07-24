Gossip column: Sneijder, Ospina, Vidal, Di Maria and Defoe

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

Visit our manager ins and outs page for a list of all the current bosses in the top five leagues in England and the Scottish Premiership.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Sneijder impressed for the Netherlands as they reached the semi-finals of the World Cup

Galatasaray are increasingly open to the idea of selling midfielder Wesley Sneijder, 30.Manchester Evening News

Liverpool have sealed a deal for 20-year-old Atletico Madrid right-back Javier Manquillo. Liverpool Echo

Arsenal are set to rival Inter Milan for the signature of Hoffenheim attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino, 22.Caughtoffside.com

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, 25, is set to seal a £3m switch to Arsenal from Nice before the weekend. Daily Mail

West Brom are chasing Costa Rica World Cup duo Yeltsin Tejeda, 22, and Cristian Gamboa, 24. Daily Express

Manchester City have made enquiries about the availability of 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Isco, who could be unsettled by James Rodriguez's big-money move. Independent

Another Real Madrid star who could be on the move is 21-year-old defender Raphael Varane, with Chelsea monitoring his situation. Independent

Crystal Palace are on the trail of Marseille midfielder Morgan Amalfitano, 29, who spent last season on loan at West Brom. Sun (subscription required)

Tottenham transfer target Davide Astori has shunned a Premier League move with the 27-year-old defender deciding to sign a three-year contract extension with Serie A side Cagliari.Daily Star

Liverpool are hoping to hijack Manchester United's move for Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, 27, by matching their £42.5m bid for the player. Metro

Manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed Everton are close to completing a deal to sign Anderlecht striker David Henen, 18.Talksport

AC Milan are chasing Arsenal forward Joel Campbell, 22, having already made contact with the London club over the Costa Rica international. Inside Futbol

Louis van Gaal is facing his first transfer setback as Manchester United manager with Borussia Dortmund warning him to forget about signing 25-year-old World Cup-winning defender Mats Hummels. Daily Express

Manchester United are being given the green light to sign Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria, 26, after the European champions signed Monaco midfielder James Rodriguez. Caughtoffside.com

OTHER GOSSIP

The Daily Mail back page

West Ham's 25-year-old striker Andy Carroll's latest injury could keep him out for as long as four months. Daily Mirror

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 22, as "the brain of the team" after an influential display against Roma. Daily Mail

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has told goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, 22, and Petr Cech, 32, that they will both be staying at the club - whether they like it or not. Times (subscription required)

Joe Cole believes Roy Hodgson should think twice about giving the England captaincy to Wayne Rooney, 28 - and says 24-year-old Jordan Henderson is a genuine contender for the role.Sun (subscription required)

Manchester City midfielder James Milner, 28, has put his transfer plans on hold in order to try and force his way into Manuel Pellegrini's starting line-up. Guardian

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, 30, says it would be a "dream" if he is chosen to be Carles Puyol's successor as captain of the Spanish giants.Goal.com

Toronto FC striker Jermain Defoe, 31, will not be making a quick return to the Premier League, despite rumoured of interest from QPR boss Harry Redknapp - who worked with the former England striker at West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham.Talksport

Liverpool will not waste their £100m transfer kitty on buying star names who do not have the right profile for the club with boss Brendan Rodgers expecting to bring a minimum of eight new recruits to Anfield by next month.Daily Telegraph

Carlos Tevez has dismissed reports suggesting that he threatened to leave Juventus if the 30-year-old striker's former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini was to be appointed as their new manager.Sky Sports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 21, has moved a step closer to leaving the Stamford Bridge club by training with former club Anderlecht.Sun (subscription only)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi was a victim of a prank by team-mates

Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi, 23, may not be falling asleep again on the plane after an image of him with playing cards in his mouth was tweeted by team-mate Miralem Pjanic en route to the club's US tour.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge took to Instagram during the club's pre-season tour in the US to show the 24-year-old is a budding photographer.

New Tottenham coaches Miguel D'Agostino, Jesus Perez and Toni Jimenez were forced into a singing initiation and right-backKyle Walkersubsequently posted a clip on Instagram

AND FINALLY

Rio Ferdinand, 35, and Steven Caulker, 22, had to rap and sing during their QPR initiation test.Daily Mail

Former England captain Steven Gerrard was given some glowing tributes from fans around the world when he announced his retirement from international football, but the Vietnam News was clearly confused over which sport he played. Their back page heading read: 'Fans give retiring Gerrard fond farewell from cricket.'Metro

You can comment on the latest gossip on the BBC Sport Facebook page.