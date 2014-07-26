Gossip column: Schneiderlin, Lukaku and Vermaelen

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United are back in the race to sign Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria, 26, after his proposed move to Paris St-Germain hit a snag over the £45m fee. Sun (subscription only)

Morgan Schneiderlin made one appearance for France in the World Cup in a goalless draw against Ecuador

Southampton want to keep France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 24, and will tell Tottenham and Arsenal they need to pay in excess of £27m if they want to sign him. Guardian

New Southampton boss Ronald Koeman has also rejected a £3.25m bid for defender Jose Fonte, 30, from Championship side Cardiff City.Daily Mirror

Barcelona are considering a move for Arsenal central defender Thomas Vermaelen, 28, who is also a target for Manchester United. Sun (subscription only)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli, 23, for just £7.9m plus Costa Rica winger Joel Campbell.Metro

QPR are in final negotiations to sign Marseille's France World Cup midfielder Mathieu Valbuena, 29, although Dynamo Moscow are also interested. Daily Mirror

Everton hope to complete the £18m signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 21, after 36-year-old Didier Drogba's return to Stamford Bridge. Daily Express

Saturday's Daily Express back page

The Toffees are also exploring the possibility of re-signing Monaco forward Lacina Traore, 23, on loan. Times (subscription only)

Roma boss Rudi Garcia says midfielder Kevin Strootman, 24, will not be leaving for Manchester United this summer. Sky Sports

Liverpool have made a £14.2m bid for Bayern Munich's Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 22.Daily Star

West Ham have held talks with Besiktas striker Hugo Almeida, 30, after Andy Carroll was ruled out for four months.Times (subscription only)

Atletico Madrid want 23-year-old Real Sociedad forward Antoine Griezmann, who is also a target for Tottenham.Daily Express

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 28, wants to be the club's next captain - and believes he could be lifting the title next season.Manchester Evening News

Midfielder Tom Cleverley, 24, is confident he can rediscover his best form under Louis van Gaal after a disappointing time during David Moyes's tenure.ESPN

World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm, 30, reveals he made his decision to quit international football months ago and the defender's decision had nothing to do with Germany's success in Brazil.Goal.com

New signing Joleon Lescott has rubbished reports claiming he is frustrated with lack of further additions to the West Brown squad, with the 31-year-old defender insisting he is happy at The Hawthorns. Birmingham Mail

Wojciech Szczesny made 46 appearances for Arsenal last season

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan says the club regret "putting all our eggs in one basket" by signing £15m striker Andy Carroll, 25.Daily Telegraph

Wojciech Szczesny, 24, will remain Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper despite the arrival of Colombia's 25-year-old David Ospina in a £3m deal from Nice.Daily Express

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Striker Fraizer Campbell, 26, has a Twitter message for the owners of Cardiff City as he confirms his transfer to Crystal Palace - urging the Welsh club to revert back to a blue kit.

Defenders Steven Caulker, 22, and Rio Ferdinand, 35, are among the QPR signings filmed singing initiation songs on the club's pre-season tour in Germany.

AND FINALLY

Nottingham Forest are poised to announce a sponsorship deal with the Kuwaiti government which will see their home ground become the Kuwait City Ground stadium. Daily Mail

