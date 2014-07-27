Tre Whyte wins World BMX bronze, Liam Phillips crashes

Tre Whyte won his first medal on the international stage at the BMX World Championships

Great Britain's Tre Whyte took bronze at the BMX World Championships as defending champion and compatriot Liam Phillips crashed out of the event.

Phillips, 25, was taken out by France's Damien Godet, 27, in the early rounds, ending his hopes for a second title.

In the final, Whyte, 20, was involved in a five-man crash, but was quickly back on his bike to claim his first medal on the international stage.

Australian Sam Willoughby, 22, took gold ahead of Canada's Tory Nyhaug, 22.

Britain's Kyle Evans, 20, exited in the quarter-finals in Rotterdam, finishing fifth behind American David Herman.

Phillips was leading his race in the previous round when Godet attempted to undercut the him on the opening corner and caused him to crash.