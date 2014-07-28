Gossip column: Vermaelen, Mangala, De Vrij, Gamboa

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

Visit our manager ins and outs page for a list of all the current bosses in the top five leagues in England and the Scottish Premiership.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Liverpool are interested in signing 28-year-old Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen, who is also a target for Manchester United, from Premier League rivals Arsenal. Daily Star

Thomas Vermaelen was part of the Belgium squad at the 2014 Fifa World Cup

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini would not give any details of the club's move for France centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, 23, from Porto, as it is not yet "100%". Manchester Evening News

Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij is set for a £6.7m move from Feyenoord to Lazio, despite reports linking the 22-year-old with a switch to Manchester United. Daily Mail

West Bromwich Albion are set to announce the signing of Costa Rica right-back Cristian Gamboa, 24, from Rosenborg in a deal worth just under £2m, with manager Alan Irvine still chasing another striker. Birmingham Mail

Everton boss Roberto Martinez insists the club are working to sign Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 21. Independent

Aston Villa want to sign winger Victor Moses, 23, on loan from Chelsea, with the Midlands club also interested in signing South Korea international and Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, 25. Daily Telegraph

Liverpool have enquired about Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez, 24, after Loic Remy's proposed £8.5m move from QPR to Anfield fell through. Talksport

Manchester United have been told they will have to pay £79m for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, 24, despite the Dutchman being sidelined with a cruciate knee ligament injury since March. Sun (subscription required)

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 27, says he will sign a new contract with Tottenham, despite interest from Barcelona. Daily Mirror

Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria, 26, wants to join Manchester United as the £45m-rated Argentina international does not want to return to the Bernabeu and is frustrated by Paris St-Germain's attempts to secure a loan deal. Daily Star

However, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expects Di Maria to be back at the European champions on 5 August. AS

Meanwhile, the transfer of Di Maria from Real Madrid to PSG could be announced next week in a £51m deal. Marca

Sunderland boss Gus Poyet is keen on bringing Atletico Madrid winger and fellow Uruguayan Cristian Rodriguez, 28, to the Stadium of Light. Daily Telegraph

Inter Milan will send a delegation to Southampton to finalise a deal for unsettled Italian striker Dani Osvaldo, 28, who cost the club £15m from Roma last summer. Daily Mail

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman wants to sign Norwich midfielder Leroy Fer, 24, but faces competition from QPR for the Dutch international. Sun (subscription required)

GLOBAL GOSSIP (sourced from BBC Monitoring)

Juventus will put in a transfer bid for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to strengthen their attack but the Italian club face competition from Real Madrid for the 21-year-old Belgian forward. AS.com (in Spanish)

Barcelona have reactivated their pursuit of Liverpool's 29-year-old Danish defender Daniel Agger. Le Figaro (in French)

Arsenal have offered a five-year contract to Real Madrid's 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas. Bild (in German)

Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola is keen on bringing former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes, 32, to Allianz Arena. AS.com (in Spanish)

Barcelona's new defensive signing Jeremy Mathieu, 30, says he is ready to "give everything" to help his new team and prove himself worthy of Carles Puyol, his predecessor at the Nou Camp.L'Equipe (in French)

French side Bordeaux's Lamine Sane, 27, is on the transfer short-list of several English clubs, including Fulham. L'Equipe (in French)

Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian winger Ferrao, 24, from Russian side Tyumen. Mundo Deportivo (in Spanish)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Liverpool defender Mark Wright has questioned whether Croatian international centre-back Dejan Lovren, 25, is worth the £20m the Reds paid Southampton. Talksport

Dejan Lovren joined Southampton for £8.5m a year ago

With no black managers currently employed in English professional football, former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell believes black English ex-professionals "love the status quo and want to just toe the line". Daily Mirror

Prime Minister David Cameron has refused to join his deputy Nick Clegg in calling for Russia to be stripped of the 2018 World Cup. Times (subscription required)

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle, 56, is in the frame to become Harry Redknapp's new assistant at QPR following the departure of Wally Downes. Daily Star

Arsenal's new forward Alexis Sanchez, 25, is set for a lonely start to his Gunners career as the Chile international will report for training in the UK after the club have left for their pre-season camp in Austria. Daily Mail

Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 26, believes the demand for perfection from new Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is precisely what the team needs. Guardian

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Kevin Grosskreutz's new World Cup tattoo

Germany international Kevin Grosskreutz, 26, unveiled his brand new World Cup trophy tattoo on his Instagram page, despite not playing a single minute at the tournament.

Real Madrid's new £71m signing James Rodriguez, 23, shows off his salsa shuffle goal celebration on Instagram, along with his baby daughter Salome.

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 27, celebrated his first game for Chelsea - a 2-1 friendly win over Olimpija Ljubljana - by tweeting a picture of himself with fellow new boy Diego Costa and the word 'debut'.

AND FINALLY

Bayern Munich's 3-0 friendly win over Wolfsburg in the Telekom Cup final was halted by a pitch invader who wanted to take a selfie with midfielder Javier Martinez. Metro

Brazil and Barcelona forward Neymar, 22, whose World Cup was ended early with a back injury, has been pictured on his holidays in a pair of white trunks and a medical corset. Marca

You can comment on the latest gossip on the BBC Sport Facebook page.