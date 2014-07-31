Gossip column: Cavani, Vidal, Lukaku, Cazorla, Schneiderlin

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea are preparing a £40m bid for Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 27.Daily Star.

Edinson Cavani joined Paris St-Germain from Napoli for £55m in July 2013

Blues manager Jose Mourinho insists striker Fernando Torres, 30, will remain at the club following Romelu Lukaku's Everton move.Daily Express

Liverpool will renew their interest in 22-year-old Spain left-back Alberto Moreno, who is valued at £20m, after missing out on on Ryan Bertrand to Southampton. Daily Mail

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are looking to sign Arsenal winger Santi Cazorla, 29, Chelsea striker Fernando Torres, 30, and Manchester United's 26-year-old forward Javier Hernandez. Daily Star

Mexico international Hernandez admits he is unsure whether he will remain at Old Trafford next season, saying "only God knows" about his future. Guardian

Tottenham are expected to return with an improved offer for Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin despite Saints' insistence the 24-year-old will not be allowed to leave. Times (subscription required)

Spurs are poised to sign Sporting Lisbon's England Under-21 defender Eric Dier for £4m after the 20-year-old turned down a new deal with the Portuguese club. Daily Telegraph

Sporting Lisbon have told Southampton it will cost them £16m to sign 24-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Rojo. Daily Express

Arsenal's bid to sign Sami Khedira, 27, could be back on as Real Madrid want to sell the German World Cup midfielder this summer and Bayern Munich will not buy until next year.Daily Mirror

Newcastle United's hopes of signing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, 23, for about £10m have hit a snag as the Frenchman looks set to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 club. Newcastle Chronicle

OTHER GOSSIP

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says Romelu Lukaku, 21, was "not motivated" to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge after the striker completed a £28m move to Everton. Daily Mirror

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, 34, admits he told Luis Suarez, 27, not to sign for Arsenal last summer because the Uruguay forward was "too good for them". Times (subscription required)

Manchester United's American owners, the Glazer family, are set to raise about £87m by selling eight million shares in the club on the New York Stock Exchange. Daily Mail

Manchester United forward Wilfried Zaha, 21, insists he can establish himself in the team under Louis van Gaal and says previous manager David Moyes gave him "no chance" last season. Daily Telegraph

Liverpool's new £20m Croatian defender Dejan Lovren, 25, has been forced to train with the club's youngsters after a visa mix-up during the Reds' US tour. Independent

New Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 32, signed for £4.4m from Malaga this summer, is determined to take Joe Hart's position. Sun (subscription required)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Arsenal's Theo Walcott posted a picture of himself alongside new signing Alexis Sanchez on Twitter, along with the message "Watch out Premier League. Me and Alexis Sanchez will be a deadly force!! #afc #COYG #SpeedMatters."

Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez will team up at Arsenal this season

Liverpool tweeted a picture of James Bond actor Daniel Craig meeting Steven Gerrard in the Reds' dressing room after their friendly with Manchester City in New York.

Midfielder Juan Mata, 26, saw the funny side when he was listed as Wayne Rooney in Manchester United's starting XI against Inter Milan on tour in the USA and tweeted the TV graphic.

Monaco's Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, 28, has sparked media frenzy in Spain after following Real Madrid players Gareth Bale, Isco and Sami Khedira on Instagram.

A picture of new Roma defender Ashley Cole lingering awkwardly on the edge of the team photo has spawned a spate of 'lurking' memes on social media. Bleacher Report

AND FINALLY

A man from Rhode Island, USA, is suing Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, 29, over his CR7 brand, claiming he trademarked the letter-number combination first. Reuters

