Boxing: Frankie Gavin vows to 'tear' European title from Bundu

Gavin became Britain's first-ever world amateur champion in 2007

British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Frankie Gavin intends to "tear" the European title from Leonard Bundu when the two meet in Wolverhampton on Friday.

The unbeaten 28-year-old is expecting an explosive bout when he takes on the Italian southpaw.

"It's going to be exciting in there so don't blink," Gavin said.

"I've not underestimated him, I've got to tear it from him and that will mean going toe-to-toe with him."

Frankie Gavin's milestones 2006: Won gold in the lightweight division at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. 2007: Won gold at the World Amateur Championships in Chicago. 2008: Turned professional and has since has won all 19 of his fights, 12 of them by knockout. 2012: Beat Junior Witter to win the British welterweight title at York Hall, Bethnal Green. 2013: Beat Denton Vassell to win the Commonwealth welterweight title (and retain his British crown) at Olympia, Liverpool. 2014: Beat African Sacky Shikukutu at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on the undercard of Stuart Hall's IBF World Bantamweight title defence against Martin Ward.

Birmingham-born southpaw Gavin, Britain's only-ever world amateur champion, won the British title by unanimously out-pointing Junior Witter in November 2012.

He then stopped Denton Vassell to add the Commonwealth crown six months later before winning the Lonsdale belt outright after a third successful defence, beating David Barnes on points.

Gavin recorded his 19th consecutive win against Namibian southpaw Sacky Shikukutu in March, despite being knocked down in the second round.

"Everything has fallen perfectly into place for this fight and there's no excuse for not winning on Friday," Gavin said.

"He's going to have to knock me out cold to keep hold of the belt, but that's never going to happen in a million years.

"I've got a European title fight in my backyard, the place will be jammed out with my fans, I've got to focus on what I've got to do and that's beat him and beat him well."

Bundu, 39, is yet to taste defeat in his 32-fight career and has held the European strap since beating fellow Italian Daniele Petrucci, in a rematch after a drawn first bout, in November 2011.

He knocked out former British champion Lee Purdy in his last fight, but expects Gavin will be a tougher test.

"Gavin is leagues above Purdy, he was a world-class amateur and in the professionals, he's done very well," Bundu said.

"I think that this is not his time yet, he's very mistaken if thinks because I'm 39 that I'm old and past it.

"I feel like I did when I was 20-years-old. This Friday night the title is coming home to Italy."