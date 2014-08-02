Boxing: Frankie Gavin's unbeaten record ended by Leonard Bundu

The defeat was the first of Frankie Gavin's professional career after 19 consecutive wins

British welterweight champion Frankie Gavin lost his unbeaten record on Friday with a split-decision defeat by European champion Leonard Bundu.

Scores of 114-113 by two judges, against 117-115 to Gavin by the other, ensured Bundu, 39, defended his European title.

The Italian also took the Commonwealth belt from Birmingham southpaw Gavin.

It was the 28-year-old's first loss in 20 fights and six years as a professional.

The victory for Bundu extended his unbeaten record to 31 wins and two draws.

Frankie Gavin's milestones 2006: Won gold in the lightweight division at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. 2007: Won gold at the World Amateur Championships in Chicago. 2008: Turned professional and has since won all 19 of his fights, 12 of them by knockout. 2012: Beat Junior Witter to win the British welterweight title at York Hall, Bethnal Green. 2013: Beat Denton Vassell to win the Commonwealth welterweight title (and retain his British crown) at Olympia, Liverpool. 2014: Beat African Sacky Shikukutu in Newcastle on the undercard of Stuart Hall's IBF World Bantamweight title defence against Martin Ward.

Gavin, the only Briton to ever win a world amateur title, struggled in the early stages at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall, losing the first three rounds as Bundu landed the more telling shots.

He fought back with a better display in the fourth but was floored in the sixth by a powerful right to the body.

Gavin managed to get back up from that crushing blow and fought valiantly in the remaining rounds, but it was not enough to deny Bundu victory.

Gavin who missed out on a shot at an Olympic gold medal in 2008, after failing to make his weight, won the British title by unanimously out-pointing Junior Witter in November 2012.

He then stopped Denton Vassell to add the Commonwealth crown six months later before winning the Lonsdale belt outright after a third successful defence, beating David Barnes on points.

Bundu has held the European strap since beating fellow Italian Daniele Petrucci, in a rematch after a drawn first bout, in November 2011.