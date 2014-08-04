Gossip column: Carvalho, Lavezzi, Rodwell, Kaboul

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal have submitted a £23.9m bid for 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, who has also been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United. Evening Standard

Liverpool are still waiting for some of the funds from their sale of Luis Suarez, 27, to Barcelona in order to step up their chase of Paris-St Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, 29. Daily Express

Former Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell is deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City

Sunderland are in advanced negotiations with Manchester City to sign midfielder Jack Rodwell and the Stadium of Light outfit will hold talks with the 23-year-old on Monday. Daily Mail

Tottenham defender Younes Kaboul could be on his way to Lazio, with the White Hart Lane club in talks with the Serie A side about selling the 28-year-old to make way for Villarreal and Argentina centre-back Mateo Musacchio, 23. Evening Standard

Newcastle are set to sign centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, 20, and keeper Karl Darlow, 23, from Nottingham Forest for £7m, with the possibility that they might loan the pair back to the City Ground club. Daily Mirror

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal will let the players he is willing to release know after the end of the club's tour of the United States. Manchester Evening News

Eliaquim Mangala is expected to sign for Manchester City for £32m

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has ruled out AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli joining the Merseyside club after being linked with the 23-year-old Italy international. Daily Mirror

Manchester City are close to signing Porto's 23-year-old French defender Eliaquim Mangala in a deal worth about £32m. Manchester Evening News

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce is keen to take Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha, 21, to Upton Park. Daily Mail

The Hammers also want Stoke striker Peter Crouch, 33, as a replacement for injured 25-year-old forward Andy Carroll. Daily Express

Sunderland forward Connor Wickham, 21, is another option for Allardyce, with Carroll out for four months. Daily Telegraph

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is keen to sign Manchester United's 17-year-old English winger Demetri Mitchell on loan. Daily Mirror

AC Milan are interested in signing Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina, but the 31-year-old's wage demands may scupper the deal. Daily Mail

Swansea are considering making a £2m bid for 22-year-old Celtic defender Adam Matthews. Daily Express

Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis could return to former club Stoke to sign 26-year-old defender Marc Wilson. Daily Star

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is willing to use 25-year-old Belgian winger Nacer Chadli in his attempt to convince former club Southampton to sell £20m-rated French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 24. Sun (subscription required)

GLOBAL GOSSIP (Sourced from BBC Monitoring)

Tottenham are lining up 33-year-old Cameroon forward Samuel Eto'o, who is a free agent after leaving Chelsea. Tuttosport (in Italian)

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Alberto Moreno after striking a £16m deal with Sevilla for the 22 year-old Spanish defender. AS.com (in Spanish)

Midfielder Marco Reus, 25, who had been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool, will remain at Borussia Dortmund for another season. L'Equipe (in French)

The £60m deal between Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain for 26-year-old Argentina winger Angel Di Maria could be made official in the next two days. Marca (in Spanish)

Brazilian defender Miranda, 29, has rejected offers from Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea and decided to stay on at Atletico Madrid for the next season. Marca (in Spanish)

Liverpool have offered £5m to Barcelona for their 31-year-old defender Dani Alves, and Paris-St Germain no longer want the Brazil international. Mundodeportivo (in Spanish)

Wolfsburg are looking at Chelsea striker Fernando Torres, 30, as a possible transfer target after failing to recruit Romelu Lukaku, 21, who joined Everton for £28m. Bild (in German)

Real Madrid will look to make a move for Wolfsburg midfielder Luiz Gustavo, 27, in case Sami Khedira decides to leave the club. Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have shown an interest in Germany midfielder Khedira, also 27. Bild (in German)

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim says Radamel Falcao is "transferable", but maintains the 28-year-old Colombian forward is essential for the club's success. L'Equipe (in French)

Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls have denied making any contact with Atletico Mineiro midfielder Ronaldinho, 34, over a possible transfer. Le Figaro (in French)

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United's Darren Fletcher believes the Reds have rediscovered their winning mentality.

Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher, 30, believes the winning mentality has returned to the Red Devils. Guardian

Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers stopped plans for new Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal to become sporting director at Anfield in 2012. Liverpool Echo

Leeds owner Massimo Cellino says an offer to buy the club's Elland Road ground has been made and he wants to complete the deal by November before the rent is raised. Guardian

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Neymar is set to miss the start of the La Liga season as he recovers from injury

Barcelona and Brazil playmaker Neymar may be recovering from a back injury suffered at the World Cup, but it has not stopped him enjoying a night out. The 22-year-old posted a picture of him with socialite Paris Hilton on his Instagram account.

An Everton fan has come up with an ingenious way to get 10 of his favourite players' names on a new shirt - by using a crossword puzzle. Metro.

AND FINALLY

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, 25, has taken a new approach to speaking to the media, by holding a news conference 11,000ft up on an aeroplane. Bild (in German)

