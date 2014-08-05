Gossip column: Hernandez, Eto'o Kagawa, Fellaini, Anderson, Bony

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

QPR are set to offer France striker Loic Remy, 27, a new contract in an effort to persuade him to stay following the collapse of his move to Liverpool. London Evening Standard

Tottenham are in talks with Villarreal over a deal for £17m-rated Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio, 23. Sky Sports

Atletico Madrid are ready to make a £25m bid to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 26, and Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa, 25, from Manchester United. Guardian

Striker Loic Remy scored 14 goals in 26 Premier League games on loan at Newcastle last season

United boss Louis van Gaal is set to tell executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that Hernandez and Kagawa can be sold, along with midfielders Marouane Fellaini and Anderson, both 26, winger Nani, 27, and possibly 21-year-old forward Wilfried Zaha. Daily Mail

The Red Devils are looking to do a swap deal with Atletico Madrid by offering Kagawa for 27-year-old midfielder Arda Turan. Mundodeportivo (in Spanish)

Everton's attempt to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, 22, on loan has broken down because of concerns the Ghanaian would not get enough playing time. Daily Mirror

Arsenal are ready to move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, 22, because of increasing concerns at Emirates Stadium over the wage demands and injury history of Real Madrid's Sami Khedira, 27. Times (subscription only)

Liverpool and Tottenham are ready to move again for Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony, 25, as Swansea are set to drop his £19m release clause. Daily Mirror

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen, 28, will not discuss a new deal with Arsenal in a bid to force through his exit, with Barcelona or Manchester United ready to match the £10m asking price. Sun (subscription only)

Sunderland are ready to move for former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o, 33, who is a free agent after being released by Chelsea.Talksport

OTHER GOSSIP

Uruguay defender Sebastian Coates, 23, says he may need to leave Liverpool to secure regular first-team football.Liverpool Echo

John Mikel Obi, 27, will stay at Chelsea after the club sent fellow midfielder Oriol Romeu, 22, on loan to Stuttgart.London Evening Standard

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he is "getting closer" to new arrivals at Turf Moor. Sky Sports

Birmingham have turned down a transfer request from 22-year-old midfielder Tom Adeyemi.Birmingham Mail

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, 36, is ready to carry on playing for England after joining Manchester City on loan. Daily Star

West Ham have stressed manager Sam Allardyce will not be judged until the season starts and say midfielder Ravel Morrison, 21, has a future at the club despite his latest off-the-pitch troubles. Times (subscription only)

GLOBAL GOSSIP

Barcelona are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, 25, in a deal that could reach £31m. Bild (in German)

Bastia are in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for 18-year-old Colombian forward Joao Rodriguez. L'Equipe (in French)

Barcelona defender Dani Alves, 31, has not had contact with Inter Milan over a possible transfer. Mundodeportivo (in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid have been unable to complete a deal for PSV Eindhoven's Zakaria Bakkali as the 18-year-old midfielder is concerned he may not play enough. AS (in Spanish)

Liverpool have made an £18m offer to Paris St-Germain for Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, 29. Tuttosport (in Italian)

Wolfsburg are keen to sign Atletico Madrid's Josuha Guilavogui but do not want to pay the £12m asking price for the 23-year-old France midfielder. AS (in Spanish)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Peterborough United tweeted their official squad picture for the new season, including Roma's Ashley Cole standing to their right after the former Chelsea left-back appeared on the fringes of a team picture posted by his new club.

A Vine video has been released showing World Cup referee Howard Webb scoring a cheeky 'Panenka' penalty in a charity match at Barnsley two years ago.

Four fans played the football computer game Fifa 14 at the home of Reading midfielder Royston Drenthe, 27, after he put out an invite on Instagram.

AND FINALLY

AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli, 23, has been filmed showing his basketball skills. Daily Mail

