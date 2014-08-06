Gossip column: Reus, Turan, Schurrle, Forster, Rojo, Hernandez

For the latest rolling transfer news and gossip, visit Sportsday live.

Marco Reus missed Germany's World Cup success in Brazil through injury

Liverpool and Manchester United have been put on alert after the transfer fee incorporated in the release clause of Borussia Dortmund striker Marco Reus, 25, was revealed.Daily Mail

Dortmund have reacted to the news regarding Reus's contract by accusing arch rivals Bayern Munich of trying to unsettle the Germany international. Guardian

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid want Chelsea's German international forward Andre Schurrle, 23. Daily Star

Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan, 27, dismisses talk of a move to Manchester United which would have involved Shinji Kagawa going the opposite way.Daily Express

Southampton have failed in a £9.5million bid for Sporting Lisbon's Argentina international defender Marcos Rojo, 24. Daily Express

Jay Rodriguez shared 28 goals with Rickie Lambert in the Premier League last season

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 26, will leave Celtic for Southampton in an £8m move if the Scottish side fail to overturn their 4-1 deficit to Legia Warsaw and are knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday. Daily Mirror

Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce is determined to keep Burnley midfield target Henri Lansbury, 23, at the City Ground. Nottingham Evening Post

Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger insists midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 24, and striker Jay Rodriguez, 25, will be staying at St Mary's, with the summer sales at the south coast club now over.Daily Telegraph

UAE club Al Jazira have rejected talk of a bid for AC Milan's former Manchester City and Brazil striker Robinho, 30.Sport 360

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez, 26, is still waiting to hear from manager Louis van Gaal on whether he has a long-term future at Old Trafford. Daily Star

Barcelona made their initial approach for Luis Suarez, 27, before the Liverpool striker's biting incident at the World Cup, which ended with him moving to the Nou Camp. Daily Mirror

Usain Bolt is a Manchester United supporter but has been invited to watch Millwall

Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley, 24, is determined to re-establish himself in the starting line-up at Old Trafford under new manager Louis van Gaal after getting booed by fans last season.Sun (subscription required)

New Millwall striker Ricardo Fuller, 34, says he has invited friend and fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt, the six-time Olympic champion, to watch a game at The Den.Independent

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

New Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna, 31, delighted dozens of the club's fans by posing for photos while joining them on a tour of Etihad Stadium.

AND FINALLY

Arsenal midfielder Mezut Ozil, 25, has been making the most of his post-World Cup break by partying in Las Vegas. Daily Mail

Sepp Blatter, president of governing body Fifa, claims it is difficult to find places for women in senior roles because football is such a macho sport.Guardian

