Jamie Moore: Matthew Macklin fight off after trainer shot

Matthew Macklin is a two-time European middleweight champion

Middleweight Matthew Macklin's WBC world title eliminator with Jorge Sebastien Heiland has been cancelled after the fighter's trainer was shot.

Jamie Moore, 35, was shot twice in the legs in an attack in Marbella, Spain.

The 30 August bout in Dublin will now take place later in the year.

Macklin said: "I am disappointed to have to postpone my fight but in the light of the circumstances and the disruption to my preparation it is the right thing to do."

The 32-year-old former Irish, British and European champion added: "We will make an announcement shortly on a new date and I look forward to fighting in Dublin in 2014."

Olympic gold medal-winning heavyweight Anthony Joshua was due to fight on the same bill but will now appear on the undercard for Scott Quigg's WBA world super-bantamweight title defence against Namibia's Paulus Ambunda on 13 September in Manchester.