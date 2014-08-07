Gossip column: Guarin, Wilshere, Falcao, Kompany, De Jong, Depay

For the latest rolling transfer news and gossip, visit Sportsday live.

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 22, and have made enquiries about the England international. Evening Standard

Liverpool have made an enquiry about Monaco's Radamel Falcao, 28, but do not expect to be able to secure the services of the Colombian international striker, who is thought to favour a move to Real Madrid. Daily Express

Fredy Guarin has been at Inter Milan since his 2012 move from Porto

Manchester United are ready to move for Arsenal and Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen, 28, and they are prepared to pay £15m to beat off competition from Barcelona. Daily Mail

Manchester United are also thought to be plotting a surprise move for former Manchester City hardman Nigel de Jong, 29, currently with Milan. Independent

Ivan Cavaleiro, the 20-year-old Portugal international forward contracted to Benfica until 2018, and another Manchester United target, is set to join Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna on loan. Talksport

Liverpool are ready to make a £16m bid for Inter Milan's Argentina international Mauro Icardi, 21, as their hunt for a new striker intensifies. Metro

Tottenham are ready to offer £9m and Nacer Chadli, 25, to land PSV Eindhoven's Dutch winger Memphis Depay, 20, but Chadli is thought not to be interested in joining the Dutch side. Daily Mail

Inter Milan are willing to let Colombian midfielder Fredy Guarin, 28, leave the club and join Manchester United. Daily Star

And United have also been given hope in their bid to sign £30m-rated Roma defender Mehdi Benatia, 27, but they face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid. Daily Express

Manchester City expect to complete the £32m signing of Porto's France international defender Eliaquim Mangala, 23, by the weekend. Daily Mirror

Arsenal could step up their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Douglas Costa, 23, after failing to land Porto's Juan Quintero, 21. Daily Express

West Ham want Stoke's former England striker Peter Crouch, 33 - but have baulked at the club's £3m asking price. Telegraph

A tearful Daniel Agger has begged Brendan Rodgers to let him leave Liverpool, with Barcelona the 29-year-old central defender's likely destination. Daily Mirror

Real Madrid want to sign Chelsea goalkeepers Petr Cech, 32, and Thibaut Courtois, 22. Sun (subscription required)

Napoli boss Rafael Benitez will go back to former club Liverpool and try to sign midfielder Lucas Leiva, 27. Sun (subscription required)

Swansea are preparing to move for 25-year-old Napoli centre-back Federico Fernandez. Daily Mirror

Newcastle midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, 27, is pondering a return to France this summer.Daily Star

West Brom manager Alan Irvine says he wants two or three more signings, despite the Baggies already having brought in eight players this summer.Birmingham Mail

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester City will offer captain Vincent Kompany a new £65m six-year contract worth £200,000 per week to stay with the club. Sun (subscription required)

Drogba is back in the blue of Chelsea after leaving in 2012 for Shanghai Shenhua

Luis Suarez's lawyer is convinced that the Court of Arbitration for Sport will reduce the 27-year-old's four-month ban for biting. Daily Mirror

Theo Walcott is on course to return to the Arsenal squad by the end of August as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.Evening Standard

Chelsea captain John Terry says 36-year-old Didier Drogba still provides a physical test and is a "nightmare" to face in training. Daily Star

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew believes Ryan Taylor could be weeks only away from a comeback after rupturing a cruciate ligament in August 2012, which gave way again in April last year.Newcastle Journal

Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton, 29, says he gets on well with manager Paul Lambert - despite not playing for Villa's first team for two years.Sun (subscription required)

Right-back Bacary Sagna, 31, says he was convinced to join Manchester City by former Arsenal team-mates Gael Clichy and Samir Nasri.Daily Mail

Former Portsmouth and QPR defender Sam Magri, 20, looks set to find out on Thursday if he will be offered a contract by Crystal Palace after spending the last three weeks with the club on trial.Croydon Advertiser

Borussia Dortmund have criticised Bayern Munich over their public pursuit of 25-year-old forward Marco Reus.Daily Mail

Mark Halsey says football fans will miss Howard Webb following the referee's retirement.Sun (subscription required)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

A mock statue of Howard Webb alongside Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

DJ Steve Aoki shared a picture of him and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil throwing cake at revellers in Las Vegas.

The announcement that EA Sport's popular Fifa 15 console game would for the first time feature the stadiums of the 20 clubs currently in the English top flight was met with a flurry of tweets from the clubs in question, with Stoke City among those keen to share images of how their ground looks.

Howard Webb's retirement after 25 years as a referee has prompted a spate of cheeky football fans to poke fun at his perceived bias towards Manchester United.

AND FINALLY

Manchester United youngster RoShaun Williams, 15, has broken Darren Campbell's 25-year-old 100m school record. The FA

PSG striker Ezequiel Lavezzi has sparked a Twitter storm after being pictured with his partner wearing just a policeman's hat.Daily Mail

You can comment on the latest gossip on the BBC Sport Facebook page.