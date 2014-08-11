Michael Phelps qualifies for US team at trials

Michael Phelps at the US National Championships
Phelps has won 18 Olympic gold medals

Michael Phelps, the most successful Olympian of all time, has made the US team for the Pan Pacific Championships in Australia from 21-24 August.

The 29-year-old, who won 22 medals at the Games from 2004 to 2012, announced in April that he was making a comeback.

He finished in the top three of the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley at the US trials to qualify.

"I got in the water and I was actually able to put together a full race," he said after the 200m medley.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story