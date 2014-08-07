BBC Sport - World Kabaddi League to visit London's O2 Arena

World Kabaddi League set for London

  • From the section Sport

The traditional Indian sport of kabaddi looks to raise its international profile this weekend as the World Kabaddi League visits London for the first time.

One of the top teams in the UK is Slough and some of their players have been selected to appear in the event, which will be staged at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

BBC London reporter Chris Slegg speaks to Slough player Jaskaran Sandhu, who will feature in the tournament this weekend, and journalist, author and life-long kabaddi fan Vivek Chaudhary.

Pictures courtesy of World Kabaddi League.

