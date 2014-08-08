Gossip column: Falcao, Cavani, Carvalho, Ben Arfa, Rihanna

For the latest rolling transfer news and gossip, visit Sportsday Live.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Radamel Falcao joined Monaco from Atletico Madrid last summer for a reported £50m

Liverpool's hopes of signing Monaco striker Radamel Falcao appear to be over, with the 28-year-old set to link up with fellow Colombia international James Rodriguez at Real Madrid. (Times - subscription required)

The Reds could now turn to Paris St-Germain's Edinson Cavani, 27, in their search for a striker. (Liverpool Echo)

Midfielder William Carvalho, 22 could stay at Sporting Lisbon this summer with the club insisting Manchester United and Arsenal have not made any offers yet.(Daily Express)

Newcastle winger Hatem Ben Arfa, 27, who has been stripped of the number 10 jersey, has been linked with a move to Everton or a return to his former club Lyon. (Sunderland Echo)

Tottenham are one of a number of clubs following the progress of Ajax winger Viktor Fischer, 20, after watching him last season. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle winger Jonas Gutierrez, 31, is training alone in Argentina in a bid to find a new club. (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland boss Gus Poyet says his bid to sign Liverpool striker Fabio Borini, 23, has stalled. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen to make 19-year-old Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot his fifth summer signing. (Daily Star)

Liverpool will make a decision on the future of unsettled defender Daniel Agger, 29, this week, with Arsenal and Barcelona among the clubs said to be interested. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool accepted Sunderland's £14m offer for Borini but he has not agreed personal terms

Manchester United are close to striking a deal for winger Juan Cuadrado, 26, after agreeing to meet Fiorentina's £36m asking price.(Daily Express)

Chelsea are preparing to use goalkeeper Petr Cech, 32, as bait as they look to sign Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, 21.(Daily Express)

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal could move for Ajax defender Daley Blind, 24, whom he coached with the Netherlands. (Daily Mail)

The Red Devils are also closing in on top transfer target Arturo Vidal, with the 27-year-old midfielder having reportedly agreed a £182,000-a-week contract.(Independent)

Arsenal could be offered the chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira for a knock-down fee, with the Spanish club keen to avoid losing the 27-year-old on a free transfer next summer.(Independent)

Aston Villa are close to agreeing a permanent deal for Liverpool loanee defender Aly Cissokho, 26. (Sky Sports)

Everton boss Roberto Martinez is determined to add a winger before the transfer window closes, with a loan deal for Chelsea's Christian Atsu, 22, one of the rumoured options. (Sky Sports)

Spanish midfielder Javi Garcia, 27, is likely to be the next big-money star to leave Manchester City after a £12.5m bid from wealthy Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. (Daily Mirror)

Former Tottenham keeper Kasey Keller has warned Seattle Sounders defender DeAndre Yedlin, 21, reportedly a Spurs target, against a move to White Hart Lane.(Evening Standard)

Stoke City are back in discussions over an ambitious £8m deal plus add-ons for forward Dynamo Kiev Andriy Yarmolenko, 24.(Daily Mail)

Premier League new boys Leicester City have offered Argentina midfielder Esteban Cambiasso a £5m contract. (Daily Mirror)

OTHER GOSSIP

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hinted Manchester City may have made an unauthorised approach for defender Bacary Sagna, 31, who spent seven years at the club before moving to the Etihad. (Sun - subscription required)

Winger Hatem Ben Arfa has been stripped of the number 10 jersey as Newcastle boss Alan Pardew continues to freeze out the 27-year-old at St James' Park. (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce claims the club would have gone bust if it were not for him. (Daily Mirror)

City are hoping striker Sergio Aguero, 26, will sign his new £210,000-a-week deal before the start of the season. (Daily Mail)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits he has found it tough in the transfer market as he seeks to bolster his side ahead of the Premier League season. (Talksport)

Hatem Ben Arfa's four years at Newcastle could be about to come to an end

Manchester City's decision to hand 28-year-old defender Vincent Kompany a six-year contract could backfire, according to former England player Danny Murphy. (Talksport)

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela, 22, is desperate to prove his worth to new boss Mauricio Pochettino after a year to forget. (Guardian)

Birmingham City manager Lee Clark says the club did everything they could to keep hold of new Cardiff City signing Tom Adeyemi, 22. (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea defender John Terry admits it will be difficult seeing former team-mate Frank Lampard, 36, in a Manchester City shirt next season. (Evening Standard)

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 23, wants to take over the Arsenal captaincy if defender Thomas Vermaelen, 28, leaves. (Sun - subscription required)

Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he will be sacked if the club do not get back into the Premier League at the first attempt. (Sun - subscription required)

Ecuador forward Enner Valencia, 24, says he was lured to West Ham by the prospect of a top-four finish. (Daily Star)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 27, has revealed his weakness for kebabs by taking to Instagram to post a picture of his tasty-looking shawarma dinner.

AND FINALLY

Pop star Rihanna plans to buy a football club in the UK following her excitement at this summer's World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Wes Brown, 34, may make more money in a week than most of us do in a year, but the Sunderland defender still collected tokens from cereal packets to get free entry to Legoland. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been named the world's fittest footballer.(Sun - subscription required)

