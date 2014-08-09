Gossip column: Di Maria, Mangala, Reus, Song, Soldado, Ronaldo

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United have made a £55m bid for Real Madrid's 26-year-old midfielder Angel Di Maria. (Daily Express)

United will look to sign former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song, 26, from Barcelona if they fail to land Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, 27. (Daily Express)

Manchester City are close to announcing the signing of Porto's French defender Eliaquim Mangala, 23, for £32m. (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund say they will do all they can to keep midfielder Marco Reus, 25, at the club, despite interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Metro)

Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song could move to Manchester United from Barcelona

Alberto Moreno, 22, will complete his move to Liverpool next week, but only after the Spanish left-back plays a last game for Sevilla against Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup in Cardiff. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid want to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado on loan, but Spurs would prefer a permanent deal for the 29-year-old Spaniard. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham are chasing £2m-rated Nigerian winger Moses Simon, 19, after watching him in both legs of Trencin's Europa League qualifier against Hull City. (Daily Mirror)

Everton have agreed a season-long loan with Chelsea for Christian Atsu, 22, after giving the Ghana international assurances that he would get regular first-team football. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Everton manager Roberto Martinez wants to give midfielder James McCarthy, 23, an improved contract after just one season at the club. (Liverpool Echo)

Martinez fears Romelu Lukaku, 21, may miss Everton's first match of the season against Leicester City next weekend as the Belgium striker is still feeling the effects of his World Cup campaign. (Times - subscription required)

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has backed Daniel Sturridge, 24, to thrive for the Reds this season, despite the departure of strike partner Luis Suarez. (Daily Star)

Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa, 25, says he will use the frustration of last season as a "trigger" to spur him on to gain more first-team appearances in the new campaign. (Daily Star)

New Sunderland signing Jack Rodwell, 23, says he would advise young English players to think carefully before signing for his former club, Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Rodwell says he has been at peak fitness for the past 18 months and does not understand why he has been described as "injury prone". (Northern Echo)

West Brom's £10m record signing Brown Ideye, 25, hopes to score in every match he plays for the Premier League club. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf says new Paris St-Germain centre-half David Luiz, 27, "forgets a huge amount of things" when he ventures forward. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus

Real Madrid are preparing a £10m bid for Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, 32, as they seek to persuade the Czech to become Iker Casillas' replacement at the Bernabeu. (Daily Express)

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams thinks Jack Wilshere, 22, is in danger of not fulfilling his potential and says the England midfielder should have taken last summer's £42.5m signing of Mesut Ozil as "a personal insult". (Sun - subscription required)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, 31, says a final farewell to Liverpool fans on Twitter after completing his transfer to Bayern Munich.

Coach Ted Lasso, aka Jason Sudeikis, who made such an impression as Tottenham manager last year, returns for the new advert for NBC Sports' Premier League coverage.

AND FINALLY

Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 29, demonstrated his dedication to fitness by doing 15 clapping press-ups during a training session. (Metro)

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville called Robbie Savage "Railings" after the 'Class of 92' match against Salford City on Thursday because the ball kept bouncing off the BBC Sport pundit. (Daily Mail)

