Gossip column: Hummels, Blind, Benatia, Cuadrado, Lucas Leiva

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United are poised to make a £30m bid for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels, 25, with £17m Ajax utility man Daley Blind a back-up option. (Star on Sunday)

And Blind admits it would be "hard to turn down" the chance to link up with former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal at United. (Evening Standard)

Alternatively, 24-year-old Blind would prefer a move to Spain. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva, 27, is still hopeful of being reunited with former Reds boss Rafael Benitez at Napoli. (Independent on Sunday)

Chelsea are looking to muscle in on Manchester United's £30m move for Roma defender Mehdi Benatia, 27. (Daily Express)

Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, 26, is set to join Juventus on a permanent deal, paving the way for Juve midfielder Arturo Vidal, 27, to join United. (Daily Express)

But Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is still holding out hope of signing Hernandez as he looks to add more players to his squad. (Sunday Telegraph)

Koeman is also adamant midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will not be sold, but the 27-year-old Spurs target says he is "not in the right frame of mind" to play for Saints. (The Sun - subscription required)

Defender Kolo Toure, 33, could be on his way out of Liverpool after agreeing terms with Turkish side Trabzonspor. (Metro)

Manchester United have been encouraged in their pursuit of Fiorentina winger Juan Cuadrado, 26, after the Italian club admitted they would not be able to refuse an offer of £25m. (The Times - subscription required)

Roma defender Mehdi Benatia is reportedly interesting both Chelsea and Manchester United

QPR are eying a £7m move for Swansea's Dutch midfielder Jonathan de Guzman, 26. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is set to launch a ruthless clearout of his squad, with midfield trio Marouane Fellaini, 26, Nani, 27, and Shinji Kagawa, 25, among those earmarked for transfer. (Daily Mail)

Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign troubled West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison, 21. (Independent)

The Bluebirds are also poised to bring in non-league starlet Danny Johnson, 21. (Sky Sports)

Bradford City are among a host of clubs who want to take Newcastle youngster Rolando Aarons, 18, on loan. (Newcastle Journal)

Liverpool have been given a boost in their chase for 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus, after Bayern Munich dropped out of the race for his signature. (Caughtoffside.com)

Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o, 33, is in talks with Ajax over a possible move. (Goal.com)

OTHER GOSSIP

Jack Wilshere needs to show consistency this season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has challenged injury-plagued midfielder Jack Wilshere, 22, to emulate Aaron Ramsey, 23, with a breakthrough season. (Sunday Telegraph)

French midfielder Samir Nasri, 27, says he did not betray Arsenal when he joined Manchester City three years ago and has branded the Gunners fans' jibes "stupid" ahead of the Community Shield. (Sun on Sunday - subscription required)

Nasri also says everything about playing international football for France makes him unhappy. (Guardian)

English football has been warned it faces a raft of damaging legal claims that could ruin some clubs if managers continue to over-rule doctors and allow concussed players to play on. (Mail on Sunday)

Fitness guru Shad Forsythe, an expert from Germany's 2014 World Cup win, may be Arsene Wenger's and Arsenal's best new signing. (Observer)

Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky, 33, says he still owes Wenger and Arsenal after they stood by him when he was injured for 18 months. (Independent on Sunday)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is backing rivals Chelsea to win the Premier League title this season. (Telegraph)

Samuel Eto'o says his Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard, 23, can become the greatest player in the world. (Sun - subscription required)

Everton defender Leighton Baines, 29, says he was right to snub Manchester United to stay at Goodison Park. (Daily Express)

Football's governing body Fifa could introduce time-outs and video decision reviews to football after four nations, including England and Germany, gave the plan their backing. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott believes Jordan Henderson is Steven Gerrard's long-term successor

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott believes Jordan Henderson can succeed Steven Gerrard as the Reds' next great goalscoring midfielder. (Liverpool Echo)

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has hit out at Southampton counterpart Ronald Koeman over his public pursuit of defender Ron Vlaar, 29. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says the club's stated target of winning five trophies in five seasons is "not important" to him.(Talksport)

Arsenal almost signed Raheem Sterling, 19, before the winger joined Liverpool. (Metro)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Chelsea made sure not to repeat Manchester City's mistake with Yaya Toure, by wishing Brazilian birthday boys Willian and Filipe Luis many happy returns via the club's official Twitter account.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes mocked Bristol City for their green-and-purple away kit by posting a picture of the similarly coloured Barney the Dinosaur.

AND FINALLY

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique got in trouble after letting off a stink-bomb on the club's flight to Finland. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger asked his childhood hero Paul Scholes to swap shirts at half-time during a pre-season friendly. (Daily Mail)

You can comment on the latest gossip on the BBC Sport Facebook page.