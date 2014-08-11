Gossip column: Di Maria, Blind, Agger, Zaha, Atsu, Morrison

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria, 26. (Daily Star)

Liverpool defender Daniel Agger arrived from Brondby in January 2006

United boss Louis van Gaal also wants to link up with some of his former Netherlands players, with Ajax defender Daley Blind, 24, and Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, 24, thought to be prospective targets. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is ready to launch a move for Liverpool's unsettled defender Daniel Agger, 29. (Daily Express)

But Tottenham have emerged as rivals for the Dane's signature and manager Mauricio Pochettino is preparing a £12m bid. (Herts and Essex Observer)

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, however, insists he has not received any bids for Agger to date. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal could be set to lose Germany forward Lukas Podolski, 29, and Costa Rica striker Joel Campbell, 22, who are both wanted by Galatasaray. (Daily Star)

Newcastle are one of three clubs who want to sign outgoing Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha, 21. (Metro)

Wilfried Zaha spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City

And Nottingham Forest have admitted that they are interested in signing Zaha - if he is available.(Nottingham Post)

Cardiff are willing to double the wages of West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison to bring him to south Wales - even though the 21-year-old is facing assault charges. (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona say they could yet make more summer signings, and Fiorentina's 26-year-old Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado - also a reported target for Manchester United - could be next on the Catalan club's list. (Guardian)

Southampton want to make Steaua Bucharest centre-back Florin Gardos, 25, their sixth summer signing - and are also interested in Sporting Lisbon's 24-year-old left-back Marcos Rojo. (Daily Mirror)

The Saints also want to take Arsenal's German winger Serge Gnabry, 19, on a season-long loan - but they face competition from Crystal Palace and Newcastle. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert is looking at a deal to sign Colombia World Cup midfielder Carlos Sanchez, 28, from Spanish La Liga club Elche. (Birmingham Mail)

Steaua Bucharest defender Florin Gardos has won 12 Romania caps

Stoke have made a £5m bid for Norwich's England Under-21 winger Nathan Redmond, 20.(Daily Telegraph)

Everton are set to confirm the arrival of Ghana winger Christian Atsu, 22, on a season's loan from Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is interested in signing midfielder Will Buckley, 24, from his former club Brighton. (Sun - subscription required)

Dutch giants Ajax are closing in on a deal for 33-year-old Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto'o, who is a free agent after his Chelsea contract expired. (Sky Sports)

Wolves are in talks with Leicester City over a deal for New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 22. (Express and Star)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino could offload as many as nine of the club's players, with defenders Michael Dawson, 30, Younes Kaboul, 28, and Kyle Naughton, 25, among those earmarked for transfer. (Caughtoffside.com)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glenn Hoddle's last management job was at Wolves, who he left in 2006

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle is on the brink of a shock return to football management, as first-team coach under Harry Redknapp at Queens Park Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Manager Manuel Pellegrini admits Manchester City are "not ready" for the defence of their Premier League title - just a week before the new season kicks off. (Daily Mirror)

And Pellegrini has refused to give goalkeeper Joe Hart any assurances about his place after the 27-year-old sat out the Community Shield defeat by Arsenal. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has warned his team-mates that "it will be hard" to challenge for the Premier League title this season, despite coming close in the last campaign. (Daily Express)

Barcelona have thanked new signing Thomas Vermaelen, 28 - who joined them from Arsenal - for turning down Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

New Leicester signing Marc Albrighton, 27, says his experiences with Aston Villa will help him to keep the Foxes in the Premier League. (Independent)

Former Arsenal player Stewart Robson says Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere, 22, can become an England great.(Talksport)

Meanwhile, Wilshere says the Gunners' resounding victory in the Community Shield is proof they are ready to challenge for the title. (Sun - subscription required)

New Arsenal signing Calum Chambers, 19, admits he still doesn't know his best position. (Talksport)

Everton boss Roberto Martinez says the Toffees must improve after failing to record a single win in pre-season. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs says new signing Alexis Sanchez, 25, is an "animal" who can bag the Gunners 20 goals a season after the Chile striker's move from Barcelona. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says new signing Dejan Lovren, 25, had a "perfect" debut against Borussia Dortmund - and believes the defender can be the Reds' long-term successor to retired centre-half Jamie Carragher. (Goal.com)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Joey Barton took to Twitter to call Rio Ferdinand a "budding Michael Parkinson" after watching the QPR defender's interview with Jose Mourinho on BT Sport.

Thomas Vermaelen has thanked Arsenal fans for their support on Instagram following his £15m move to Barcelona.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick was among many footballers tweeting praise for Rory McIlroy's US PGA golf victory at Valhalla, as he posted: "Oh my goodness, what an exhibition from Rory McIlroy. What a final day! Had the back nine on toast. Worth staying up for."

Huddersfield Town winger Joe Lolley gave an understated reaction as manager Mark Robins lost his job just one game into the Championship season, tweeting: "Well today's been a strange one."

Derby County forward Mason Bennett was feeling travel weary on the journey to Monday's Capital One Cup tie at Carlisle, posting on Twitter: "Carlisle is soooooo far!"

AND FINALLY

New Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal's arrival has been marked by a huge city-centre poster bearing the slogan: 'Welcome to Vanchester'. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United hard man Roy Keane showed his softer side by sharing a big hug with Aston Villa mascot Bella the Lion.(Daily Mail)

