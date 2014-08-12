Gossip column: Rojo, Eto'o, Toure, Remy, Drogba, penguins

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Sporting Lisbon's Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, 24, has refused to show up for training in a bid to force through a £16m move to Manchester United. (Daily Express)

Everton manager Roberto Martinez says the club have an agreement "in principle" to sign Ghana winger Christian Atsu, 22, on a season's loan from Chelsea. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is considering a move for Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o, 33, who is a free agent after being released by Chelsea at the end of last season. (Guardian)

Defender Kolo Toure, 33, is set to leave Liverpool for Turkish side Trabzonspor in a £1.5m deal. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are set to sign Roma central defender Mehdi Benatia, 27, in a £30m deal. (Daily Star)

Sevilla are digging in their heels as Liverpool attempt to complete a deal for full-back Alberto Moreno, 22. (Liverpool Echo)

Sunderland want £8m for striker Connor Wickham, 21, after rejecting a £5m offer from West Ham. (Daily Telegraph)

And the Hammers could return with a new bid to persuade the Black Cats to sell the England Under-21 forward. (Brentwood Gazette)

Galatasaray are pondering a £28m double bid for Arsenal pair Joel Campbell, 22, and Lukas Podolski, 29. (Daily Express)

QPR are set to offer striker Loic Remy, 27, in exchange for Tottenham winger Andros Townsend, 23, and striker Harry Kane, 21.(CaughtOffside)

Remy may also be a target for Chelsea as Jose Mourinho looks for a replacement for injured striker Didier Drogba, 36. (Goal)

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla, 29, has played down speculation he wants to leave Arsenal and head back to La Liga. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has admitted interest in Argentina midfielder - and free agent - Esteban Cambiasso, 33, but called the source who leaked the story a "clown". (Leicester Mercury)

Olympiakos are planning a bid to re-sign Fulham's Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou, 26, on loan. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Retired referee Howard Webb has dismissed claims that he was biased towards Manchester United during his refereeing career, saying: "There's no element of truth in it." (Daily Telegraph)

And Webb is to use a BBC studio in Salford to monitor Premier League games for controversial incidents in his new role as technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited. (Guardian)

Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, 36, could be out for four months with the ankle injury he sustained in the pre-season friendly against Ferencvaros on Sunday. (Daily Mirror)

Forward Andre Schurrle, 23, says his World Cup triumph with Germany can inspire Chelsea to regain the Premier League title. (Sun - subscription required)

Former Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock has refused to rule out a return to the club following the departure of boss Mark Robins on Sunday. (Talksport)

Southampton may fine Morgan Schneiderlin if the France midfielder, 24, refuses to make himself available for the Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.(Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool can be even stronger than they were last season after the Premier League side beat the Germans 4-0 in a friendly. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 32, has told his new team-mate Joe Hart, 27, that he faces a battle for the number one jersey at the Etihad Stadium.(Telegraph)

But Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 27, has questioned Caballero's ability to become City's first choice - claiming the goalkeeper's positioning is poor. (Sun - subscription required)

Hull City midfielder Stephen Quinn, 28, will attempt to sort out his future by holding talks with manager Steve Bruce. (Hull Daily Mail)

Members of Newcastle manager Alan Pardew's backroom staff have been told they will no longer receive complimentary match tickets from the club. (Northern Echo)

GLOBAL GOSSIP (sourced by BBC Monitoring)

The mystery surrounding which Premier League club pop star Rihanna wants to buy has been revealed - and it is Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo)

Marseille say they have had an offer from an unnamed Qatari club for Brazilian defender Lucas Mendes, 24. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United are ready to beat Arsenal to the signing of Borussia Dortmund's 25-year-old defender Mats Hummels. (Bild)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Former Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City midfielder Patrick Vieira has criticised the decision to hand the presidency of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to Carlo Tavecchio - who made a racist comment about some players being "banana eaters" during his campaign.

Hull City defender Paul McShane says he and Republic of Ireland team-mate Robbie Brady gave newly-crowned US PGA champion Rory McIlroy golfing advice when they met in Ibiza over the summer.

And their Hull team-mate David Meyler has declared himself a fan of comedian Sarah Millican, tweeting: "BBC2 - Sarah Millican is on. She's brilliant!"

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage has tweeted a link to a newspaper article that says he will donate his hair to the National Football Museum in Manchester.

AND FINALLY

A huge penguin that roamed the earth millions of years ago would have been taller than Stoke City's 6ft 7in striker Peter Crouch, according to scientists. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle's out-of-favour winger Hatem Ben Arfa, 27, has cancelled a planned meet-and-greet session with fans at a bookshop after being warned it could harm his hopes of a first-team comeback. (Guardian)

Manchester United will ban fans from bringing tablet devices into matches at Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey, 31, was so hungry following his team's 2-0 win over the Houston Dynamo that he gave a young fan his shirt - in return for popcorn. (Metro)

