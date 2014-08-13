Gossip column: Blind, Di Maria, Townsend, Javi Garcia, Tiote

For the latest rolling transfer news and gossip, visit Sportsday live.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United are set to spend £80m on Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria, 26, Sporting defender Marcos Rojo, 24, and Ajax utility man Daley Blind, 24, as manager Louis van Gaal builds a team to challenge for the Premier League title. (Daily Mail)

England wingers Andros Townsend, 23, and Aaron Lennon, 27, are among 11 players who new Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing sell. (Telegraph)

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Javi Garcia, 27, is set to join Zenit St Petersburg for £13m after falling behind new-signing Fernando, 27, in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. (Guardian)

Southampton have agreed a £12m fee with Hull for Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long, 27, after Manchester United's Javier Hernandez, 26, rejected a move to St Mary's. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha, 21, could rejoin his former club Crystal Palace on loan this season. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is readying an £8m bid to land 28-year-old Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote. (Caughtoffside)

The Gunners also want Olympiakos defender Kostas Manolas, 23, as cover for Per Mertesacker, 29, and Laurent Koscielny, 28. (Daily Mail)

Everton and Southampton are both keen on £6m-rated Parma winger Jonathan Biabiany, 26. (Daily Express)

Colombia international Carlos Sanchez, 28, is set to fly to Birmingham today to have a medical at Aston Villa prior to a £4.5m transfer from Elche. (Birmingham Mail)

Artur Boruc, 34, is likely to quit Southampton after being replaced by £10m signing Fraser Forster, 26, as the club's first-choice goalkeeper. (Daily Star)

OTHER GOSSIP

Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo, 28, is set to be omitted from Manchester City's Champions League squad, because Manuel Pellegrini can only include 16 of his 17 foreign players. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City striker David Nugent, 29, is hoping to add to his solitary England cap now he is back in the Premier League. (Independent)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 22, who spent three years on loan at Atletico Madrid, has been told he could be dropped from the Belgium team unless he becomes first choice at Stamford Bridge. (Sun - subscription required)

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew thinks his new Dutch forward, Siem de Jong, 25, is the new Teddy Sheringham. (Daily Star)

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar says the club blew the £85m they received from Real Madrid for Gareth Bale "like a kid in a sweet shop".(Daily Mirror)

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says 19-year-old Raheem Sterling's pre-season form has reminded him of Barcelona great Lionel Messi. (Liverpool Echo)

French club Metz are ready to lodge a complaint with Uefa after their proposed £3.5m deal with West Ham for Diafra Sakho, 24, collapsed. (Daily Mail)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

The Secret Footballer has tweeted a video on Vine of Anderlecht coach Besnik Hasi taking out his frustrations on a bin bag in the corridor.

Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez posted a clip of his training regime in his rehabilitation after knee surgery, and says he is "feeling really strong now!"

AND FINALLY

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has donated £30,000 to help Sweden's learning difficulties national team travel to the World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Cristiano Ronaldo's match-winning brace in Real Madrid's Uefa Super Cup victory over Sevilla clearly impressed Uefa president Michel Platini, who tried to give the Portuguese two medals for his efforts. (Metro)