Gossip column: Welbeck, Rossi, Cavani, Soldado, Guarin, Cork

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Hull are ready to make a club record-breaking move for Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck, 23. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 24, says that he has a verbal agreement that he will be allowed to join Tottenham. (Daily Mail)

Daily Mirror back page

Arsenal are continuing to pursue their interest in Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 27, despite the player suggesting he will stay in France. (Metro)

The Gunners are also considering a shock move for midfielder Stephane Mbia, 28, who is a free agent after leaving Queens Park Rangers. (Daily Star)

Inter Milan are demanding Tottenham pay £10m and swap striker Roberto Soldado, 29, for their 28-year-old midfielder Fredy Guarin. (TalkSport)

Southampton midfielder Jack Cork, 25, is poised to become the latest player to leave the Saints after the club accepted a £3m bid from Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are interested in making Fiorentina's former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi, 27, their ninth summer signing. (Caughtoffside)

Midfielder Sami Khedira, 27, is set to join either Arsenal or Chelsea after being left out of Real Madrid's Uefa Super Cup squad against Sevilla. (Daily Express)

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 24, who wants to join Manchester United, has been disciplined by Sporting Lisbon for handing in a transfer request.(Guardian)

Swansea face a fight to keep hold of midfielder Jose Canas, 27, who is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe. (TalkSport)

Edinson Cavani continues to interest Arsenal

Aston Villa are keen to take Arsenal's Serge Gnabry on loan. Southampton, Newcastle, Sunderland and Crystal Palace have also expressed interest in the 19-year-old midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have ended their interest in Sunderland striker Connor Wickham, 21, after a final £5m bid was turned down. (Sky Sports)

Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Chelsea over a deal to bring German forward Andre Schurrle, 23, to the Spanish capital. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Media playback is not supported on this device Top scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen on Costa, Markovic, Sanchez, Mangala & Herrera

The agent of Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, 30, has revealed he is looking for a new club for the Dane, who wants regular first-team football. (Inside Futbol)

Former Tottenham defender Ledley King says the club's new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, can improve the fortunes of the England team. (Daily Star)

Newcastle United players and backroom staff are no longer allowed to claim free tickets for St James' Park after owner Mike Ashley withdrew the offer. (Daily Mail)

GLOBAL GOSSIP (sourced by BBC Monitoring)

Manchester United are ready to make a final push for Real Madrid's 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Angel di Maria. (AS)

Inter Milan have joined West Ham and Schalke in the race for Parma's 26-year-old French forward Jonathan Biabiany. (Lefigaro)

Liverpool have initiated transfer talks with Sampdoria for 27-year-old Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero. (Tuttosport)

Southampton are on the verge of signing Steaua Bucharest defender Florin Gardos, 25. (Lefigaro)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

New West Ham arrival Diego Poyet has patched things up with team-mate Andy Carroll after a tweet he made earlier in his career about the England striker being "the most expensive sub ever".

AND FINALLY

Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to stand on his tiptoes in order to get himself in the picture as his Real Madrid team-mates lined-up for a photo before the Uefa Super Cup final against Sevilla. (Metro)

Ramires unwound with some of his Brazilian team-mates with an impromptu barbeque at his London house. The Chelsea midfielder was joined by the likes of Oscar, Luis Felipe and Willian. (Daily Mail)