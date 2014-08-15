Gossip column: Fellaini, Sterling, Cech, Cuadrado, Vargas

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Napoli's loan move for Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini, 26, will depend on whether the Italian club beat Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League play-off. (Daily Star)

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has that admitted either Petr Cech, 32, or Thibault Courtois, 22, will probably consider their future at the club, depending on which goalkeeper he leaves out of the club's first match of the season. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are set to offer England winger Raheem Sterling, 19, four-times his current £30,000 a week to ward off interest from Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United's attempts to lure Marcos Rojo, 24, away from Sporting Lisbon are being hampered by a row between the Portuguese club and the defender's third party owners. (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea's interest in Montpellier midfielder Benjamin Stambouli, 24, has been mocked by the French club's manager Rolland Courbis. (Wales Online)

Arsenal face a battle with Spanish club Valencia to sign Napoli's Chilean forward Eduardo Vargas, 24. (Talksport)

Burnley have thwarted Brighton's hopes of signing Republic of Ireland left-back Stephen Ward, 28, from Wolves after the club and player had agreed a deal. (Brighton Argus)

Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha, 21, is on the verge of moving to QPR on a one-year loan deal. (Sun - subscription required)

Barcelona have dropped out of the race to sign Fiorentina's Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado, 26, leaving Manchester United and Chelsea to fight it out. (Metro)

Eduardo Vargas scored the opening goal in Chile's 2-0 win over Spain at the World Cup

QPR have dropped their interest in Watford's Troy Deeney, 26, with Hull now thought to be pondering a bid for the striker. (Talk Sport)

Wigan have rejected a £4m bid from Premier League new boys Burnley for Scotland midfielder James McArthur, 26. (Daily Mail)

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has denied that Chelsea have first refusal on 20-year-old stars Ross Barkley and John Stones. (Daily Star)

Chelsea have opened talks with Roma for £30m-rated defender Mehdi Benatia, 27. (Daily Express)

Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, 30, is considering a move away from Old Trafford after Ben Amos was reportedly promoted to be David De Gea's understudy. (Sky Sports)

OTHER GOSSIP

Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes, 39, has described Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal as a "mad genius" but reckons his old club will not win the title unless they make some more new signings. (Independent)

Ander Herrera tweeted a picture of his birthday cake

Former Cardiff boss Malky Mackay, ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon and David Moyes, sacked by Manchester United in April, are the three early names in the running to replace Tony Pulis as manager of Crystal Palace.(Croydon Advertiser)

Pulis, 56, is said to be devastated by the collapse of a long-term plan he had for the Selhurst Park club. (Daily Mail)

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, 27 and striker Edin Dzeko, 28, are set to follow Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, Samir Nasri and David Silva in signing new big-money contracts at Manchester City.(Daily Mirror)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino does not believe he is under pressure despite Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's record of sacking nine coaches in his time at the club. (Daily Telegraph)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has posted a video on his Instagram account of Arsenal team-mate Theo Walcott making a short sprint as part of his recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Stoke's Jack Butland tweeted to say that he had bumped into team-mates Geoff Cameron and Brek Shea at the barber's as the players prepared for the start of the new season.

Manchester United's Ander Herrera tweeted a photo of the cake the Spanish midfielder received for his 25th birthday.

AND FINALLY

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce is happy that striker Andy Carroll's new TV reality star girlfriend Billi Mucklow is in the gym helping the 25-year-old with his recovery from an ankle injury. (Sun - subscription required)

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, 23, has reportedly asked Google to erase references of his performance for Belgium against Argentina at this summer's World Cup under the European Union's recent 'right to be forgotten' ruling. (Metro)