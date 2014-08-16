Gossip column: Falcao, Destro, Benatia, Toure, Guarin, Rabiot

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has promised to pursue a world-class striker right up until deadline day, with Radamel Falcao, 28, and Edinson Cavani, 27, in the frame. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are preparing to make a move for Roma's Italy international striker Mattia Destro, 23. (Times - subscription required)

PSG, Monaco and Real Madrid are all keen on signing Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, 32, who has lost the battle for the Chelsea number one jersey to 22-year-old Thibaut Courtois. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have slashed their asking price for Sami Khedira in an effort to tempt Arsenal into a move for the 27-year-old midfielder. (Metro)

Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher, 27, is the leading candidate to replace Shane Long at Hull City. (Sun - subscription required)

Roma's sporting director has travelled to London to discuss 27-year-old Mehdi Benatia's potential £30m transfer to Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Midfielder Yaya Toure, 31, will not be offered a new contract by Manchester City despite settling his differences with the club. (Daily Mirror)

Boss Louis van Gaal has intensified his efforts to sign Inter Milan's Colombian midfielder Fredy Guarin, 28, after Manchester United's intended move for Juventus' Arturo Vidal stalled yet again. (Daily Star)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 19, has refused a new contract at the French club with Arsenal and Chelsea ready to step in. (Daily Express)

Manager Gus Poyet says Sunderland face a battle to keep hold of striker Connor Wickham, 21, with West Ham waiting to pounce. (Daily Mail)

Harry Redknapp wants Lokomotiv Moscow's Lassana Diarra, 29, at Loftus Road but the former Real Madrid midfielder will have to take a pay cut to join QPR. (Daily Mirror)

OTHER GOSSIP

Malky Mackay could be in line for a return to the dugout at Crystal Palace

A contract dispute over the terms of a new deal on offer was a factor in Tony Pulis's decision to leave as Crystal Palace manager.(Times - subscription required)

Malky Mackay heads the shortlist for the vacant manager's job left by Pulis.(Guardian)

But former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood is also a strong contender for the hot-seat at Selhurst Park. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal admits he did not tell Robin van Persie he had been snubbed for the captaincy at Old Trafford in favour of Wayne Rooney. (Sun - subscription required)

But former United defender Gary Neville believes Rooney is a "born leader" who will restore the Red Devils to the Premier League top four. (Telegraph)

Tyler Blackett is set for his Manchester United debut against Swansea

Local defender Tyler Blackett, 20, is set to be handed his Manchester United debut against Swansea by Louis van Gaal because of the Red Devils' injury crisis. (Daily Mail)

And Van Gaal has admitted Man Utd's squad is a "little bit below top quality". (Guardian)

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew says the disruption caused by Yohan Cabaye's attempt to engineer a move to Arsenal at the beginning of last season was the major reason for the Magpies shaky start. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Returning striker Didier Drogba has thanked Brazilian playmaker Oscar for giving him back his famous number 11 shirt. Oscar has reverted to the number eight worn by Frank Lampard. (chelseafc.com)

AND FINALLY

Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr played the music at Manchester City's pre-season launch party at Manchester Central with comedian Jason Manford cracking the gags. (mcfc.co.uk)

Manchester City's new signing Bacary Sagna, 31, has apologised to his new team-mate and fellow right-back Pablo Zabaleta, 29, for an angry bust-up between the pair when he was an Arsenal player in 2011. (Daily Mail)