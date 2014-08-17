Gossip column: Benatia, Song, Cavani, Khedira, Manolas, Vargas

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Mehdi Benatia is a target for Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United are preparing a £24m bid to beat Chelsea to the signing of Roma's 27-year-old Morocco defender Mehdi Benatia. (Sunday Express)

The Old Trafford side have been asked to include winger Nani, 27, on a loan deal if they are to have any chance of signing defender Marcos Rojo, 24, from Sporting Lisbon. (Sunday Times)

Tottenham will make a third offer for Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 24, but could face competition from Arsenal for the France international. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are still interested in signing Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, 28, but the Colombian international would prefer a move to Real Madrid. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has held talks with Paris St-Germain's £10m-rated French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 19, to try and persuade him to join the Gunners over Chelsea. (Sunday Express)

Former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o is hoping that Wenger revives his interest in him because the 33-year-old is desperate to play for the Frenchman. (Sun on Sunday)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told Manchester United and Arsenal that Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, 26, and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 27, are not for sale. (Daily Star Sunday)

Aston Villa midfielder Karim El Ahmadi, who signed for the Villans from Feyenoord in 2012, wants a transfer back to Dutch football because the 29-year-old is homesick.(Sunday Sun)

Olympiakos centre-back Kostas Manolas, 23, is undergoing a medical at Arsenal ahead of an £8m move to Arsenal. (Goal)

Liverpool are willing to spend £59m to sign Barcelona's Cameroon midfielder Alex Song, 26, and Paris St-Germain's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 27, next week.(CaughtOffside)

Arsenal face competition from Spanish side Valencia to sign £9m-rated Chile forward Eduardo Vargas, 24, from Napoli. (Daily Star Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes, 51, who left the club last season, says he was not given time to succeed at Old Trafford. (Mail on Sunday)

The Scotsman labelled the job "impossible", after being sacked less than a year into his six-year contract in April. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has axed Nani, Anderson and Wilfried Zaha from the first team, forcing them to train at different times to the main squad and eat away from the first team. (Sunday People)

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, 41, says many British players fail at the top level because they are paid too much too young in comparison to their peers from other countries.(Mail on Sunday)

Rodgers has told striker Raheem Sterling, 19, that he will have to wait to triple his wages from his current £35,000 a week deal.(Sunday Mirror)

England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 27, is set to win his battle to start Manchester City's opening Premier League game of the season against Newcastle instead of new-signing Willy Caballero, 32, who played in the Community Shield last Sunday.(Sunday Telegraph)

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes summer signing, Diego Costa, 25, is better than Sergio Aguero, 26, at title-rivals Manchester City and the Spain striker has also brought some grit to the the Blues.(Sunday People)

Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew says his team are stronger than last season, especially up front, after making seven new signings in the close season - with more still to come.(Sunday Telegraph)

Manchester City's France international Eliaquim Mangala, 23, feels no pressure despite being the the most expensive defender in England at £32m.(Observer)

Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen is keen to speak with chairman Steve Parish about taking the job on a permanent basis following the surprise departure of Tony Pulis before their opening game of the season.(Observer)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

West Bromwich Albion defender Joleon Lescott, 32, responded to a tweet from the club wishing him a happy birthday by mocking former Manchester City team-mate Yaya Toure over his infamous birthday strop.

Queens Park Rangers debutant Rio Ferdinand, 35, tweeted following the Hoops' 1-0 home defeat against Hull that he was culpable for the decisive goal.

Manchester United and their new manager Louis van Gaal received the full meme treatment on Twitter following their 2-1 defeat by Swansea City on the opening day of the Premier League season. (Metro)

AND FINALLY

Referee Jonathan Moss struggled with his can of vanishing spray

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, 29, got tagged with vanishing spray during the first half of their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace after referee Jonathan Moss struggled to operate the can. (Independent)

Tottenham and West Ham's Premier League match was interrupted when a fan ran on to take a free-kick for Spurs - going closer to scoring than Hammers' midfielder Mark Noble, 27, did from the penalty spot. (Daily Mirror)

Brazilian fourth division side Gremio Barueri failed to turn up for a match at Operario in a protest at unpaid wages and their opponents lay down on the pitch as a sign of solidarity. (Sunday Telegraph)