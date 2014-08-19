Gossip column: Nani, Falcao, Reus, Manolas, Hoddle, Townsend

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United are prepared to offer £16m and winger Nani, 27, to Sporting Lisbon for Argentina World Cup defender Marcos Rojo, 24. (Daily Mirror)

Rojo indicates a deal is imminent and says: 'It's a dream to play at Manchester United'. (Daily Star)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus, 25, could yet join Manchester United next summer, according to Bayern Munich president Franz Beckenbauer.(Bild)

Liverpool remain keen on a deal for Monaco's Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, 28, but face competition from Italian side Juventus. (Daily Mail)

Southampton are planning another bid for Tottenham's England international winger Andros Townsend, having had a £10m offer rejected. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Saints are set to reject a new Tottenham offer of £17m for France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 24. (Sun - subscription required)

Arsenal are targeting a £6m deal to buy Greece defender Kostas Manolas, 23, from Olympiakos. (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona are willing to let midfielder Alex Song leave on a season-long loan without receiving any fee. Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham could be interested in the 26-year-old. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham will allow Cameroon defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto, 30, leave for nothing because he has fallen down the pecking order at White Hart Lane. (Daily Mail)

Hull have struggled in their attempts to sign Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck, 23, and Watford forward Troy Deeney, 26, so manager Steve Bruce has switched his attentions to Lorient's Vincent Aboubakar, 22, who could cost £9m. (Daily Mirror)

QPR are close to beating Sunderland to the loan signing of 24-year-old Chile winger Eduardo Vargas from Italian side Napoli. (The Times - subscription required)

Swansea are on the verge of completing the £8m capture of Napoli centre-back Federico Fernandez, 25. (South Wales Evening Post)

And former Swans player Jonathan de Guzman is being tipped to join Rafael Benitez at Napoli in a deal worth around £5m. Swansea were initially keen to bring the 26-year-old Villarreal midfielder back to Wales after his second season-long loan stint came to an end in May. (South Wales Evening Post)

OTHER GOSSIP

Crystal Palace are understood to be on the brink of appointing Malky Mackay as their new manager, with the former Cardiff boss likely to be in charge against former club West Ham on Saturday. (Daily Mirror)

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle has emerged as a surprise contender to take charge at Crystal Palace. (Independent)

And Martin Jol - sacked by Fulham last season - is also in the frame to become the new man in charge at Selhurst Park. (Croydon Advertiser)

Tim Sherwood is also in line for the Palace job after holding talks to replace Tony Pulis, who left last week. (Sun - subscription required)

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho backs Petr Cech to fight for the goalkeeper's jersey with current first choice Thibaut Courtois. (Sun- subscription required)

Rival goalkeeper Courtois has also urged Cech to stay at Stamford Bridge. (London Evening Standard)

Captain Chris Brunt, 29, says the atmosphere in the West Brom dressing room was "dead" last season under their former manager Pepe Mel. (Birmingham Mail)

England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 27, says he is ready to battle with new arrival Willy Caballero, 32, for the right to be first choice at Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)

Stoke chairman Peter Coates says money has been available for transfers this summer. (Stoke Sentinel)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Thomas Sorensen captures the scenery - and the odd grazer - out on the Brecon Beacons

Stoke City goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen, 38, showed off his photography skills during a family day out in the Brecon Beacons in Wales.

QPR midfielder Joey Barton, 31, posted an in-depth analysis of his side's 1-0 defeat at home to Hull - with a little help from Opta. He concluded: "Would be interesting to see a stat for bad luck eh?"

Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah, 24, who is on loan at League Two side Cambridge United, is a little bemused by the new 'Ice Bucket Challenge' trend, tweeting: "Everyone talking like this #IceBucketChallenge is a big deal. Been sitting in ice baths for who knows how many years!"

AND FINALLY

Corinthians midfielder Petros, 25, has been given a six-month ban for shoving a referee from behind during a match. (USA Today)