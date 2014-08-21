Gossip column: Torres, Alonso, Balotelli, Rhodes & Cech

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

Mattia Destro has made five appearances for Italy

Striker Fernando Torres, 30, could leave Chelsea after they held talks with Roma about a swap deal involving 23-year-old Mattia Destro, regarded as one of the most coveted forwards in Europe. (Times - subscription only)

Arsenal have told Galatasaray they will sell forward Lukas Podolski, 29, but not the Turkish side's other target, 22-year-old striker Joel Campbell. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are considering a bid for Real Madrid's former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, 32. (Daily Express)

And United have accelerated negotiations with Real for Angel Di Maria. The 26-year-old Argentine winger could travel to England in the next 48 hours. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool are to make a £12m loan bid for Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, 28, who is also a target for Manchester United and Juventus. (RMC)

Arsenal are ready to fend off late interest from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow to sign Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote, 28. (Daily Star)

Arsenal could also scupper Everton's move for Paris St-Germain midfielder Clement Chantome, 26, as they close in on his team-mate Adrien Rabiot, 19. The French side will not let both players leave. (Talksport)

Monaco are planning a move for Petr Cech, 32, after the Chelsea goalkeeper started the season as number two to Thibaut Courtois, 22. (Daily Mirror)

Hull boss Steve Bruce is considering a move for Blackburn's £12m-rated striker Jordan Rhodes, 24, after Robert Snodgrass was ruled out for six months. (Daily Mail)

Thomas Muller won the World Cup with Germany

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller, 24, says he rejected a "tempting" offer to join Manchester United. (Le Figaro)

Meanwhile, Bayern president Franz Beckenbauer says Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira, 27, would be a perfect signing for the Bundesliga champions. (Bild)

Corinthians central defender Cleber, 23, has arrived in Germany to join Hamburg in a £2.4m transfer. (Bild)

Striker Alvaro Negredo, 29, is set to be left out of Manchester City's Champions League squad as the Premier League champions attempt to meet Uefa's 16-man limit on overseas players for the tournament. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says he will not be tempted to try to build his side around one superstar signing. (Daily Mirror)

The Glazer family have no plans to sell Manchester United in the near future, with the club's American owners determined to be in place for at least the next five years. (Irish Times)

England hope the naming of Wayne Rooney as captain by the end of next week will rebuild public belief in the national team following the World Cup. (Daily Express)

