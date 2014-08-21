BBC Sport - Belgian GP: Drivers react to Max Verstappen driving for Torro Rosso
Hamilton 'not ready for F1 at 17'
Formula 1 drivers give their thoughts on 16-year-old Max Verstappen driving for Torro Rosso next season.
Verstappen's new team-mate, 20-year-old Daniil Kvyat does not believe it will be such a big step for the Dutch teenager, but Lewis Hamilton says he would not have been ready for F1 when he was 17.
The 2014 season resumes at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from Friday 22 August, live across the BBC.
