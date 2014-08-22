Gossip column: Di Maria, Remy, Nastasic, Rhodes, Balotelli

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

For breaking football news, visit Sportsday Live.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck after manager Louis van Gaal said the England man can leave. (Daily Star)

AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli, 24, has flown to Liverpool for a medical and will join the Merseyside club in a £16m deal on Saturday. (Daily Telegraph)

Balotelli will take a £60,000-a-week wage cut in order to secure a move to Liverpool. (Metro)

Juventus and Roma are keen to sign £12m-rated Manchester City centre-back Matija Nastasic, 21, while Newcastle and West Ham want City's 26-year-old right-back Micah Richards. (Manchester Evening News)

Loic Remy was part of the France squad at the 2014 World Cup

Manchester United lead the race to sign Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria, 26, after big-spending French champions Paris St-Germain pulled out.(Daily Star)

But Di Maria may not move to Old Trafford because United boss Louis van Gaal does not want to harm the development of 19-year-old Adnan Januzaj. (Daily Express)

Van Gaal is keen on Brazilian midfielder Lucas Silva, 21, and has already contacted his club Cruzeiro about his availability.(Daily Mail)

Tottenham are preparing an £11m bid for QPR's French striker Loic Remy, 27, whose move to Liverpool broke down last month. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are considering a bid for West Ham defender Winston Reid, 26, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Hull City have increased their bid for Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes, 24, to £10m after their initial offer was rejected.(Daily Mail)

Manchester United midfielder Anderson, 26, could make a £5.5m move to Sporting Lisbon. (Daily Express)

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman says midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 24, is not for sale at any price. (London Evening Standard)

OTHER GOSSIP

Liverpool have an unlikely ally in their bid to sign Mario Balotelli with Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini saying the AC Milan striker is a perfect fit for the Anfield club. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham want Sunderland boss Gus Poyet to replace Sam Allardyce as manager if the team suffer a poor start to the new campaign and the playing style does not improve. (Goal.com)

The Sun's front page also carried a story on Paul Gascoigne

QPR defender Rio Ferdinand, 35, wants to manage England when he retires. (Daily Mail)

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne, 47, was being treated in hospital on Thursday as he faces being made homeless. (Daily Mirror)

Celtic boss Ronny Deila has taken a swipe at Newcastle United by telling Virgil van Dijk he can play for a "bigger" club than the Magpies after boss Alan Pardew ruled out a move for the 23-year-old Dutch defender. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood, 45, has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant manager's role at Crystal Palace.(Sky Sports)

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho says goalkeeper Petr Cech, 32, isn't happy with his current role as back-up to Thibaut Courtois, 22, but insists he continues to be a professional and will get games.(Daily Star)

Newcastle United are confident they will keep vice-captain Cheick Tiote, 28, despite interest from elsewhere. (Sunderland Echo)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes midfielder Jack Wilshere, 22, is being made the scapegoat for England's World Cup failure. (The Sun - subscription only)

Meanwhile, midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 23, is confident the Gunners will be able to meet the physical challenge presented by Manchester City and Chelsea this season. (Sky Sports)

Huddersfield Town say reports Neil Warnock, 65, has turned down the chance to manage the club for a second time are not true. (Huddersfield Examiner)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Balotelli wore the number 45 shirt at Manchester City

Liverpool are so confident Mario Balotelli will sign that jerseys are being printed at the club shop. He is expected to be given squad number 45, the same he had at both AC Milan and Manchester City. (@TransferRelated)

QPR midfielder Joey Barton has given Balotelli's move to Liverpool the thumbs-up, tweeting: "Balotelli to Liverpool? £16m seems decent value for a player who on his day is very good."

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone is still confident about Hull's Europa League chances, despite the 1-0 defeat by Lokeren. He wrote on Twitter: "Tough result to take. Still all to play for next week on the second leg, we are confident we can turn it around."

Leicester striker Chris Wood has had the popcorn out, posting: "Movie night - Olympus Has Fallen. Dad's never seen it so going to introduce him to it! Great film."

AND FINALLY

Eight years since he ended his playing career at Arsenal, Dennis Bergkamp is still sharp in front of goal

Former Netherlands and Arsenal striker Dennis Bergkamp, 45, now a coach at Ajax, proved he had not lost his touch by slamming in a perfect volley in training. (101 Great Goals)

Former Italy defender Marco Materazzi mocked Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as the ice bucket craze continued. Frenchman Zidane was sent off in the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Materazzi. (Marca.com)

Manchester City winger James Milner, 28, has taken part in the most deadpan Ice Bucket Challenge yet before nominating his Twitter parody account - Boring Milner. (Manchester City You Tube)

City fans have knocked back plans for digital copies of their banners after the club announced plans to remove them and emulate them on LED screens. (Manchester Evening News)