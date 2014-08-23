Transfer Gossip: Welbeck, Pogba, Borini, Balotelli, Eto'o

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

England forward Danny Welbeck, 23, has been told he can leave Manchester United as Louis van Gaal continues to reshape his squad - and Tottenham are interested. (Times, subscription required)

Former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o, 33, has had a medical at Liverpool and will sign a one-year deal.(Daily Mirror)

Samuel Eto'o has scored 56 goals in 118 appearances for Cameroon

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has not given up on signing Liverpool striker Fabio Borini, 23, and wants to bring two more players in on loan too.(Daily Express)

Barcelona made a £48m bid for 26-year-old Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria, but it was instantly turned down by Real president Florentino Perez. (sport.es)

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 21, has turned his back on a return to Old Trafford by signing a new five-year deal with Italian giants Juventus. (Daily Star)

Liverpool have told striker Mario Balotelli, 24, he will lose £2m a year if he misbehaves after he agreed to a significant pay cut to join the club from AC Milan. (Sun, subscription required)

AC Milan are looking at six options to replace Mario Balotelli, including 26-year-old Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, Roberto Soldado, 29, of Tottenham and Chelsea's Fernando Torres, 30. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Olympiakos defender Kostas Manolas, 23, as Arsene Wenger looks for a replacement for Thomas Vermaelen, who has joined Barcelona.(Goal)

Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 27, will not move before the end of transfer window, despite Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid showing interest.(Daily Mirror)

AC Milan want Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel, 21, on a season-long loan.(Inside Futbol)

OTHER GOSSIP

Crystal Palace are likely to make an approach to Rangers as they consider a move for manager Ally McCoist, 51. (Independent)

Meanwhile, McCoist has expressed his fears for former team-mate Paul Gascoigne. (Scotsman)

Ally McCoist made 61 appearances for Scotland

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says he has not spoken to Petr Cech, 32, since dropping the goalkeeper and will not apologise to him.(Daily Telegraph)

Winger Tom Ince, 22, says he does not regret turning down a move to Inter Milan and has "found my home" at Hull City.(Daily Mail)

Dundee United will report Hull City to Fifa today if they do not pay an overdue first instalment for Andy Robertson, the 20-year-old left-back they signed in July.(Daily Record)

West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has told the club's fans that their expectations are too high. (Daily Star)

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has tipped striker Stevan Jovetic, 24, to impress this season after his first campaign was disrupted by injury. (Manchester Evening News)

Miguel Herrera has decided to leave Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, 26, out of his squad for Mexico's forthcoming friendlies so he can resolve his future. (Sky Sports)

Coach Roy Hodgson believes England can win Euro 2016, despite failing to get out of the group stage at this summer's World Cup. (Daily Telegraph)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Match of the Day fan Jack Wilshere

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 22, clearly enjoyed the BBC's 'Match of the Day at 50' documentary, tweeting: "Takes me back to when I was a young lad and my parents letting me stay up late to watch the heroes I wanted to be! Humbling."

Aston Villa keeper Shay Given, 38, also enjoyed it, posting: "Great commentary - 'that goal was good enough to win the League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the World Cup, and the Grand National' ... MOTD50."

Leicester's Gary Taylor-Fletcher, 33, sounds like a man who has been stuck on a train too long, tweeting: "How can they plan major line works over Bank Holiday weekends? Surely they will be busier than normal weekends? Shambles."

Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, 31, has taken to Facebook after enduring the Ice Bucket Challenge following a nomination by Netherlands team-mate Nigel de Jong.

AND FINALLY

A Sunday League team has been forced to fold after winning a competition to play at the Cardiff City Stadium but failing to get insurance. (Independent)

West Brom fan Kieran Handley was forced by his Wolves-supporting best men to sing about Steve Bull while standing outside The Hawthorns in their rivals' kit. (Birmingham Mail)