Sport on the BBC: The best of this week's action

Follow coverage of the 2017 Badminton Horse Trails across BBC TV and online

Find out the details of the major sports coverage on offer across BBC television, radio and online this week.

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage - including text commentaries - while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.

All times BST. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. For more details of forthcoming coverage, visit the specific sport's page on the website. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

Thursday, 4 May

Manchester United continue their Europa League campaign at the semi-final stage with a trip to Spain to face Celta Vigo on BBC Radio 5 live, while struggling Huddersfield host Super League leaders Castleford on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

10:55-19:00, Cricket - Essex v Gloucestershire, One Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:30-22:30, Rugby league - Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers, Super League, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

20:05-22:00, Football - Celta Vigo v Manchester United, Europa League semi-final - first leg, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 19:00 BST)

22:00-22:30, Football - The Premier League Show, BBC Two (23:15-23:45, BBC Two NI)

Friday, 5 May

Test Match Special is back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra as England host Ireland, there is Premier League commentary on BBC Radio 5 live as West Ham face Spurs, and the BBL season nears its climax with the play-off semi-finals.

10:45-19:00, Cricket - England v Ireland, 1st ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-14:00, The Friday Sports Panel

19:30-21:30, Basketball - Worcester Wolves v Newcastle Eagles, BBL Play-off semi-final, Connected TV and online

19:30-22:30, Rugby league - Warrington Wolves v St Helens, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

20:00-22:00, Football - West Ham United v Tottenham, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 19:00)

Saturday, 6 May

Listen to commentary from the final day of rugby union's Premiership on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, while Premier League football action continues on BBC TV and radio.

05:00-05:30, Boxing - 5 live Boxing with Costello & Bunce, BBC Radio 5 live (edited repeat)

05:30-06:00, Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy, BBC Radio 5 live (edited repeat)

09:00-11:00, The Danny Baker Show, BBC Radio 5 live

10:30-13:30, Rugby league - Samoa v England, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

11:00-12:00, Fighting Talk, BBC Radio 5 live

11:20-17:15, Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials - Cross Country, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

12:00-13:00, Football - Football Focus, BBC One

12:30-14:30, Football - Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live

13:15-13:45, Athletics - Usain Bolt: The Final Chapter, BBC One

13:45-14:45, Athletics - IAAF Diamond League: Qatar Highlights, BBC One (not in Northern Ireland; repeated 19:15-20:15, BBC Red Button)

14:30-16:45, Football - 5 live Final Score, Connected TV and online

15:00-17:00, Football - Hull City v Sunderland, Premier League BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:30)

15:30-18:15, Rugby union - Wasps v Saracens, Premiership, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:30-17:30, Football - Final Score, BBC One (not in Scotland; 16:45-17:30 BBC One NI)

16:30-17:30, Football - Sportscene Results, BBC One Scotland

17:05-19:20, Rugby union - Scrum V: Scarlets v Ospreys, Pro12, BBC Two Wales, Connected TV and online (17:15-19:15, BBC Red Button; second-half commentary, 18:15-19:15, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

17:00-18:06, Sports Report, BBC Radio 5 live

18:06-20:00, Football - 606 phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

22:20-23:40, Football - Match of the Day, BBC One

Sunday, 7 May

Listen to commentary of Arsenal v Manchester United and coverage of the final day of the Championship season on BBC Radio 5 live, and watch the Badminton Horse Trials and the first Rowing World Cup regatta of the season on BBC TV.

07:40-09:00, Football - Match of the Day (repeat), BBC One

09:00-10:00, Sportsweek, BBC Radio 5 live

10:30-14:00, Rowing - World Rowing Cup, Belgrade, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

10:45-19:30, Cricket - England v Ireland, 2nd ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

11:55-14:00, Football - Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town, Championship, BBC Radio 5 live

12:15-13:00, Football - MOTD2 Extra, BBC Two

13:00-15:30, Football - Nottingham Forest v Ipswich, Championship, BBC Radio 5 live

14:00-15:55, Football - Reading Women v Manchester City Women, Women's Super League 1, BBC Red Button (13:55, Connected TV and online; edited repeat, 15:55-17:45, BBC Red Button)

14:00-16:00, Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials, Cross Country, BBC Two (repeated 17:45-19:45, BBC Red Button)

16:00-17:30, Rowing - World Rowing Cup, Belgrade highlights, BBC Two (repeated 19:45-21:15, BBC Red Button)

16:00-18:06, Football - Arsenal v Manchester United, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 15:30)

18:00-18:40, Rugby union - Pro12 highlights, BBC Two Wales

18:00-19:00, Football - Sportscene highlights, BBC Two Scotland (repeated 23:40-00:40)

18:06-19:30, Football - 606 phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

20:00-21:00, Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy, BBC Radio 5 live

22:30-23:40, Football - Match of the Day 2, BBC One

23:40-00:15, Football - The Women's Football Show, BBC One (00:40-01:15, BBC One Scotland)

Monday, 8 May

Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 live as Chelsea continue their Premier League title bid by hosting relegation-threatened Middlesbrough, and watch highlights from the Diamond League meeting in Doha on BBC Two.

13:00-14:00, Athletics - Qatar Diamond League highlights (repeat), BBC Two (repeated 16:00 & 20:50, BBC Red Button)

18:00-20:50, Football - Women's Football Show (repeat), BBC Red Button

20:00-22:00, Football - Chelsea v Middlesbrough, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 19:00)

22:00-22:30, Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy, BBC Radio 5 live

22:40-23:20, Motorsport - Bikes! Ulster Grand Prix, BBC One NI

22:45-23:15, Football - Match of the Day, BBC One (23:00-23:30, BBC One Scotland; 23:20-23:50, BBC One NI)

00:00-00:45, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC One (North West, North East & Cumbria, Yorks & Lincs & Yorkshire)

Tuesday, 9 May

The race to Cardiff continues as BBC Radio 5 features the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Juventus and Monaco, plus catch up on the latest Super League action on BBC Two.

09:30-14:30, Motorsport - NW 200 practice, Connected TV and online

13:00-13:45, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC Two (repeated on BBC Red Button)

19:00-22:30, Football - 5 live Sport including updates on Juventus v Monaco (Champions League semi-final second leg), BBC Radio 5 live

22:45-23:45, Football - Football Abuse: The Ugly Side of the Beautiful Game, BBC One (23:20-00:15, BBC Wales; not Scotland)

Wednesday, 10 May

One-Day Cup cricket continues on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra as Lancashire host Worcestershire, while the Champions League semi-finals conclude.

10:55-18:55, Cricket - Lancashire v Worcestershire, One-Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

18:05-21:00, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC Red Button (repeat)

19:00-22:30, Football - 5 live Sport including updates on Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Champions League semi-final second leg), BBC Radio 5 live

Thursday, 11 May

Follow the day's practice and evening racing from the North West 200 event in Ireland on Connected TV and online, while Sonja McLaughlan previews the European Challenge Cup final on BBC Radio 5 live.

09:30-14:30, Motorsport - NW 200 practice, Connected TV and online

13:55-22:00, Cricket - Nottinghamshire v Durham, One-Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

17:15-21:00, Motorsport - NW 200 racing, Connected TV and online

20:05-21:00, Rugby union - European Challenge Cup final preview, BBC Radio 5 live

21:00-22:00, Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix preview, BBC Radio 5 live

22:00-22:30, Football - The Premier League Show, BBC Two

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.