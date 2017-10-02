Sport calendar 2017: Major events of the year

From the section

England travel to Australia to defend the Ashes in November and December

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2017.

* The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change

September

27 Sep- 9 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Montreal

England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will send teams to the Rugby League World Cup at the end of October

October

5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Germany (Group C); England v Slovenia, Scotland v Slovakia (Group F)

6: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Moldova (Group D)

7: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

8: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Norway v Northern Ireland (Group C); Lithuania v England, Slovenia v Scotland (Group F)

8: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

9: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland (Group D)

14: Triathlon - World Ironman Championship, Hawaii

21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot (including Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes)

22: American football - NFL in London, Twickenham

22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

23-29: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore

27 Oct-2 Dec: Rugby league - World Cup, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea

27-30: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB

28: Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev (IBF and WBA heavyweight titles), Principality Stadium, Cardiff

29: American football - NFL in London, Twickenham

29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

The sun sets on another Formula 1 world championship with the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 26 November

November

11: Rugby union - England v Argentina, Ireland v South Africa, Scotland v Samoa, Wales v Australia

12: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

12-19: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London

16 Nov-2 Dec: Rugby league - Women's World Cup, Australia

18: Rugby union - England v Australia, Ireland v Fiji, Scotland v New Zealand, Wales v Georgia

23-27: Cricket - Australia v England, first Ashes Test, Brisbane

24-26: Tennis - Davis Cup final

25: Rugby union - England v Samoa, Ireland v Argentina, Scotland v Australia, Wales v New Zealand

26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (final race of the season)

29 Nov-10 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York

December

2-6: Cricket - Australia v England, second Ashes Test, Adelaide (d/n)

2: Rugby league - World Cup final, Brisbane

2: Rugby union - Wales v South Africa

9-17: Squash - World Championships, Manchester

14-18: Cricket - Australia v England, third Ashes Test, Perth

17: BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, Liverpool

26-30: Cricket - Australia v England, fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton

January 2018

4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney