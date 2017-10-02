Sport calendar 2017: Major events of the year
-
- From the section Sport
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2017.
* The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change
September
27 Sep- 9 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Montreal
October
5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Germany (Group C); England v Slovenia, Scotland v Slovakia (Group F)
6: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Moldova (Group D)
7: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford
8: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Norway v Northern Ireland (Group C); Lithuania v England, Slovenia v Scotland (Group F)
8: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
9: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland (Group D)
14: Triathlon - World Ironman Championship, Hawaii
21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot (including Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes)
22: American football - NFL in London, Twickenham
22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
23-29: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore
27 Oct-2 Dec: Rugby league - World Cup, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea
27-30: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB
28: Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev (IBF and WBA heavyweight titles), Principality Stadium, Cardiff
29: American football - NFL in London, Twickenham
29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
11: Rugby union - England v Argentina, Ireland v South Africa, Scotland v Samoa, Wales v Australia
12: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
12-19: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London
16 Nov-2 Dec: Rugby league - Women's World Cup, Australia
18: Rugby union - England v Australia, Ireland v Fiji, Scotland v New Zealand, Wales v Georgia
23-27: Cricket - Australia v England, first Ashes Test, Brisbane
24-26: Tennis - Davis Cup final
25: Rugby union - England v Samoa, Ireland v Argentina, Scotland v Australia, Wales v New Zealand
26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (final race of the season)
29 Nov-10 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York
December
2-6: Cricket - Australia v England, second Ashes Test, Adelaide (d/n)
2: Rugby league - World Cup final, Brisbane
2: Rugby union - Wales v South Africa
9-17: Squash - World Championships, Manchester
14-18: Cricket - Australia v England, third Ashes Test, Perth
17: BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, Liverpool
26-30: Cricket - Australia v England, fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne
26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton
January 2018
4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney