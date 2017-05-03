Gossip: Fabregas, Belotti, Mbappe, De Gea, Eriksen, Courtois

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Liverpool are ready to compete with Manchester United to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas should the 29-year-old decide to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (Daily Star)

If the Premier League leaders decide to sell Fabregas, the Spain international will reject a move to AC Milan because he has little interest in playing in Italy. (London Evening Standard)

West Ham United want to sign Brazilian winger Jonathan Cafu, 25, who has a release clause of £10.2m in his contract with Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad. (Daily Express)

Manchester United have contacted Torino about a deal for 23-year-old Italy striker Andrea Belotti, who has an £84.5m buyout clause in his contract with the Serie A club.(Daily Express)

Sunderland manager David Moyes, 54, is poised to resign following the club's relegation to the Championship, less than a year after joining on a four-year contract. (Sun)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to prioritise signing home-grown players this summer - and is confident of bringing Tottenham's England right-back Kyle Walker, 26, to Etihad Stadium. (Manchester Evening News)

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but the 25-year-old Denmark international's agent says he is focused on playing a key role for the White Hart Lane club. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, four years ago - for just £17,000. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Mbappe's uncle has said Manchester United and Manchester City are "options" for the France striker should he leave Monaco this summer. (Tuttosport, via Metro)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, but the 26-year-old Spain international has not told the club he wants to leave this summer. (Metro)

Chelsea will offer goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 24, a new and improved contract amid fears Real Madrid will move for the Belgium international this summer. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, 27, has emerged as a key target for Barcelona after the Spanish champions' technical secretary, Robert Fernandez, said signing a right-back was their number one priority. (Sport - in Spanish)

Tottenham are reluctant to spend a club record amount on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 24, because he is likely to play for Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations every other season. Everton's England midfielder Ross Barkley, 23, has emerged as another key target. (Independent)

Paul Clement, 45, will stay manager of Swansea City if they are relegated to the Championship. The Swans are two points from safety with three games to play. (Sun)

Everton have fought off interest from Arsenal by tying 20-year-old striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a new five-year deal. (Daily Star)

Lyon and France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 25, has warned clubs who are trying to sign him that he will only move to a Champions League team this summer. (Sky Sports)

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, 34, has been told he would thrive at Bournemouth by Cherries defender and former team-mate Adam Smith.(Sunderland Echo)

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic's future at the club will be determined by how his team performs against Tottenham and Liverpool in their final two home matches of the season. (Guardian)

Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals, 21, as a replacement for 32-year-old Spain team-mate Santi Cazorla at Emirates Stadium. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have added Bournemouth's Norway striker Joshua King, 25, to their list of summer transfer targets.(Daily Mirror)

Manchester United players have been banned from posting on social media from inside the changing rooms after Ander Herrera posted a video of him pretending to throw birthday cake into Juan Mata's face. (Daily Mail)