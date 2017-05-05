Gossip: Costa, Mbappe, Mahrez, Oblak, De Gea, Giggs, Walker

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is close to signing a £650,000-a-week deal with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, which would make the 28-year-old Spain international the world's highest-paid player. (Daily Record)

Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui has claimed his club have secured pre-contract agreements over the transfer of three big European names. (Independent)

Manchester City have informed Monaco they are ready to spend £94m on 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, after Manchester United's £72m bid was rejected. (Le10 Sport, via Metro)

However, Mbappe's team-mate Radamel Falcao says the France international could join Spanish giants Real Madrid. (Daily Express)

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs, 43, is on the shortlist to become the next permanent manager of Middlesbrough. (Sun)

Manchester United are targeting Atletico Madrid and Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak, 24, if Spain international David de Gea, 26, moves from Old Trafford to Real Madrid in the summer. (Independent)

Tottenham are ready to consider offers for unsettled England defender Kyle Walker, 26. (London Evening Standard)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace want to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 31, but would have to pay up to £15m for the player. (Sun)

Bayern Munich and Brazil right-back Rafinha, 24, is open to a Premier League move, amid reported interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. (FourFourTwo)

Chelsea are interested in Celtic forward Michael Johnston, 18, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Scottish champions. (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hoping to add experience to his squad in the summer by signing 36-year-old Chelsea defender John Terry and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, 34. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are looking into plans to expand their Anfield stadium capacity beyond 60,000, having extended the Main Stand in the summer by an additional 9,000 seats. (Telegraph)

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez is likely to leave the Foxes in the summer because the 26-year-old Algeria international wants to play Champions League football. (Guardian)

Meanwhile, the Foxes' England Under-21 winger Demarai Gray, 20, will consider his future this summer after growing increasingly frustrated over a lack of game time. (Telegraph)

Chelsea will listen to offers for 28-year-old Brazil winger Willian this summer. (Daily Express)

The Blues hope to sign Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale, 31, this summer after his contract runs out at the Seagulls. (Daily Star)

The Burnley players will receive an £8.5m bonus to be divided among the squad should they stay in the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano, 32, is planning a big-money move to China before returning to Argentina and ending his career at River Plate. (Don Balon, in Spanish)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has put himself forward as a possible successor to Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri. (Bein Sports)

Chelsea fans have started a petition to name a stand at their new stadium after club legend John Terry, who is set to leave at the end of the season after 19 years. (Mirror)