Gossip: Messi, Mbappe, Conte, Terry, Conte, Deeney, Couthino

Barcelona star Lionel Messi, 29, has rejected the club's first offer in talks to extend his contract beyond June 2018. (AS)

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, has told his agents to secure him a move to Real Madrid. (Marca)

Barcelona have held talks with France international Mbappe but failed to convince him to join them instead of their rivals Real Madrid. (Don Balon via Daily Express)

Inter Milan's new Chinese owners are preparing a £10m-a-year pay packet and the promise of considerable transfer funds to convince Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to return to his homeland.(Daily Mirror)

Chelsea defender John Terry, 37, has been offered the chance to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian when he leaves Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. (Sun)

Terry has been linked with moves to Bournemouth, Stoke and West Brom and has told friends he has been offered wages of £100,000-a-week and a £5m signing-on fee by one Premier League club. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea are considering a move for 19-year-old Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, who could have an asking price of £17m. (Daily Mail)

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac, 23, is expected to pick between offers from Arsenal, Manchester City and AC Milan by next week. (Bild via Talksport)

West Brom will try to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney after being knocked back last year in their pursuit of the 29-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Contrary to reports in Spain, journalist Guillem Balague claims that Barcelona have no interest in signing 24-year-old Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho. (Liverpool Echo)

Bournemouth striker Josh King has been linked with Tottenham but Cherries boss Eddie Howe says he has no intention of selling the 25-year-old Norway international. (Daily Star)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, 67, says playmaker Mesut Ozil, 28, is struggling to cope with the criticism he is receiving. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, 46, is planning to "buy goals" this summer as he aims to improve his side's ability to make the most of the chances they create. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is expected to move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian in the summer but Blues boss Antonio Conte says he is not worried about the 28-year-old's focus. (Guardian)

Former Italy and Juventus boss Antonio Conte, 47, insists he is more interested in winning than keeping his players happy. (Daily Express)

Southampton manager Claude Puel, 55, is "surprised" his job is reportedly under threat and does not feel under pressure. (Daily Star)

The Football Association do not expect England striker Marcus Rashford, 19, to go against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's wishes and take part in this summer's European Under-21 Championships. (Times - subscription based)

Newcastle have been linked with 21-year-old Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez, who has a £5.1m release clause in his contract. (Chronicle)

Bristol City defender Aden Flint, 27, is being chased by West Ham and West Brom. (Sun)

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger - now with MLS side Chicago Fire in the United States - has thrown the opening pitch at a Cubs game in the city. (Major League Soccer on Youtube)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed that his bruised and cut face is a result of having moles surgically removed. (Birmingham Mail)