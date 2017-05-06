Gossip: Sandro, Terry, De Gea, Aguero, Conte, Toure, Mbappe, Benitez, Kolasinac

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Manchester City have made a £50m bid to land Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 26. (Sunday Mirror)

Stoke City are set to try to sign Chelsea captain John Terry, 36, in the summer, although they face competition from teams in America's Major League Soccer as well as the Chinese Super League. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, is set to move to Real Madrid with United looking to replace him with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, 24. (Don Balon, in Spanish)

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 33, will be offered a new contract worth only £100,000 per week - compared to his current £230,000-a-week salary. (Daily Star Sunday)

The Daily Star leads on Yaya Toure's contract offer

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, whose side are close to winning the Premier League title, is wanted to replace Luis Enrique as Barcelona boss. (Sunday Express)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho aims to make a £55m bid to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 28. (Sun on Sunday)

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, is set to reject a big-money move to Manchester United because he does not like how Jose Mourinho's team plays. (L'Equipe, in French, subscription required)

Chelsea are ready to make a £20m move for 22-year-old Italian midfielder Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo. (Sunday Mirror)

Rafael Benitez is set to remain as Newcastle United manager after getting assurances from owner Mike Ashley he will be able to spend £70m on players in the summer. (Sunday Telegraph)

The Chelsea boss is a wanted man, according to the Sunday Express

Manchester City are monitoring Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac. The 23-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international will be available on a free transfer, but City are yet to make an offer. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool should try to sign three more Southampton players, according to former Reds captain Phil Thompson. The Reds, who signed Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne from the south coast club, are interested in centre-half Virgil van Dijk, 25, left-back Ryan Bertrand, 27, and central midfielder Oriol Romeu, 25. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Blackburn defender Colin Hendry says Rovers' game against Brentford on Sunday is the biggest in the club's history since they won the Premier League title in 1995. Rovers will begin their final game of the season in the Championship relegation zone. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest's game against Ipswich Town is a sell-out, the first at the City Ground since September, as Forest hope to avoid relegation from the Championship. (Nottingham Evening Post)

Tottenham should look to re-sign former players Jermain Defoe and Michael Carrick to add more experience to their squad, says former Spurs forward Clive Allen. Sunderland striker Defoe, 34, last played for Spurs in 2014 and Manchester United midfielder Carrick, 35, left White Hart Lane in 2006. (Talksport)

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman, who is not expected to play again in 2017 after breaking his leg, is still going to meet up with his Republic of Ireland team-mates to offer his support before their World Cup qualifier against Austria on 11 June. (Liverpool Echo)

Best of social media

And finally

Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy want to stage an X Factor-style television show in a bid to unearth talented British players to join them. (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic promised to buy West Ham manager Slaven Bilic dinner in a restaurant if the Hammers beat Chelsea's title rivals Tottenham on Friday evening - which they did. (Evening Standard)