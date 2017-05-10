Gossip: Lemar, Ranieri, Rooney, Vermaelen, Solanke, Dier, Valdes, Deeney

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants to sign Monaco's 21-year-old France midfielder Thomas Lemar this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes, 35, who played under him at Barcelona. (ESPN)

Former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri is being lined up to take over at French club Nice next season. (France Football - in French)

But Ranieri wants to return to the Premier League and will wait for offers from England, with West Ham and Southampton potential destinations. (Mirror)

West Ham have offered defender Pablo Zabaleta, 32, a two-year deal worth £100,000 a week to join when his Manchester City contract expires this summer. (Sport360 via Sun)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club will not sell attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona as he joked about a £400m release fee in the 24-year-old's contract. (Telegraph)

Manchester United forward and captain Wayne Rooney, 31, has given the clearest indication yet that his 13-year stay at the club will end this summer. (Guardian)

Tottenham Hotspur are determined not to sell 23-year-old midfielder Eric Dier, but Manchester United are ready to pay up to £40m to sign him. (Daily Mail)

Winger Riyad Mahrez will be the first of several senior Leicester players to be sold this summer - with Paris St-Germain willing to pay £35m for the 26-year-old.(Daily Star)

Watford striker Troy Deeney, 28, is considering a summer move away from the club, with West Brom considering making a bid.(London Evening Standard)

The Hornets want to sign former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Roma from Barcelona.(Mirror)

Middlesbrough have offered a trial to 19-year-old Luxembourg defender Enes Mahmutovic.(Evening Gazette)

Shanghai SIPG attacking midfielder Oscar, 25, will receive a Premier League winners' medal if his former club Chelsea claim the title. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has played down reports linking England Under-21 forward Dominic Solanke with a move to Parkhead. Solanke has failed to agree a new deal with Chelsea and looks set to leave in the summer. (Express)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, 19, says he is committed to the club despite interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Everton captain and defender Phil Jagielka, 34, is unsure if he will be at the club next season. (Sky Sports)

The standoff over 23-year-old attacking midfielder Ross Barkley's new contract at Everton is unlikely to be resolved before the end of the season. (Guardian)

Celtic are willing to pay Manchester City £500,000 to sign forward Patrick Roberts, 20, on loan for another season. (Sun)

Best of social media

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

And finally

Atletico Madrid fans responded to a taunt from Real Madrid supporters with a pre-match display before Wednesday's Champions League match that read: 'We're proud not to be like you'. (Daily Mail)