Gossip: Bale, Pochettino, Lambert, Wenger, Vardy, Sanchez, Terry, Barkley, Rooney

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 27, is willing to move to Manchester United if Real Madrid decide to sell him in the summer. (Independent)

Inter Milan are ready to double the salary Mauricio Pochettino earns at Tottenham Hotspur to make him their new head coach. (Football Italia)

Paul Lambert could quit as Wolves manager over plans for agent Jorge Mendes to handle the club's transfers. (Daily Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid are interested in Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, 30, and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28. (Independent)

Chelsea are considering selling the naming rights to their new stadium - but have told interested buyers they have to accept Stamford Bridge will stay in the name. (Daily Mail)

Blues fans have started an online petition - which has more than 5,000 signatures - for a 'John Terry Stand' at the new stadium. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea want 17-year-old German forward Jann-Fiete Arp, who has been tipped for a bright future at Hamburg. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are set to reassure manager Arsene Wenger they do not have plans to restrict his power. (Daily Telegraph)

Listen: Chris Waddle on the futures of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney.

The Daily Telegraph back page leads with scenes towards the end of Manchester United's Europa League match with Celta Vigo, as the English club reached the final

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare believes the club could break their transfer record again this summer as they target a return to the Champions League. (Daily Express)

West Brom are set to agree a compensation fee of between £3m and £5m for Leeds left-back Charlie Taylor, 23, and avoid going to a tribunal. (Daily Mirror)

Middlesbrough have made a £300,000 bid for Hartlepool winger Nathan Thomas, 22, after Sheffield United had an offer accepted earlier in the week. (Daily Mail)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis encouraged neighbour Harry Redknapp to take the Birmingham City manager's job because he finds the three-hour commute "relaxing". (Express and Star)

Manchester United are considering approaching Paul Mitchell, who found Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, after he resigned from his role as Spurs' head of recruitment. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta, but face stiff competition for the experienced 32-year-old. The Argentine is out of contract at the end of the season. (London Evening Standard)

Former Manchester United winger Nani, 30, says he wants to stay at Valencia amid growing speculation he will be sold in the summer. (Radio Marca, via ESPN)

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, 23, has been offered to rivals Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain. (Don Balon, via Daily Express)

The Mirror's sport section also features Manchester United

And finally

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's former Sweden team-mate Emil Forsberg described the Manchester United striker as "incredibly annoying" in training - before trying to dig himself out of a hole. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is set to turn his hand to revolutionising the Davis Cup's tired format - and his project is backed by Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. (Independent)