Reece Brown joins Forest Green Rovers after being released by Birmingham City

Reece Brown is Forest Green's third signing following their promotion to the League

Newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers have signed Reece Brown on a one-year contract after the midfielder was released by Birmingham City.

Brown, 21, made 16 league appearances during his time with the Blues, 12 of them as a substitute.

He played twice for Chesterfield during a loan spell last season and previously spent time on loan at Notts County.

"I'm happy to have signed for the club, especially with the team having just been promoted," Brown said.

"There should be a good buzz around the place and I'm looking forward to it.

"I don't really mind what league I'm playing in, as long as I'm playing football that's all that matters to me. I'm looking forward to the experience."

