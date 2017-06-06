Sporting photos: 11 of the best from Getty exhibition

Visions of Sport is an exhibition of sporting photographs running at Getty Images Gallery in London.

The display shows a favourite work by each of the 65 sports photographers at the company, which are on show alongside a selection of classic sports imagery from the archive.

Here is a selection of 11 from the exhibition:

1. Diving Day Seven - 13th Fina World Championships

Alexandre Despatie of Canada competes in the men's 3m springboard final during the 13th Fina World Championships at Stadio del Nuoto on 23 July, 2009 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

2. Day 12: The Championships - Wimbledon 2015

Serena Williams of the United States leaves court with the Venus Rosewater Dish after her victory in the final of the ladies' singles against Garbine Muguruza of Spain on day 12 of Wimbledon on 11 July, 2015. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

3. James Hunt

Racing driver James Hunt (1947-1993) at the wheel of his car at Silverstone on 5 April, 1974. (Photo by Victor Blackman/Express/Getty Images)

4. Give Me Five

American heavyweight boxer Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) lying on his hotel bed in London on 27 May, 1963. He holds up five fingers in a prediction of how many rounds it will take him to knock out British boxer Henry Cooper. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Express/Getty Images)

5. Children playing cricket in South Africa

Children playing cricket with a stick and a can of pop outside the gates of Buffalo Park on 15 February, 2003 in East London, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

6. Ironman World Championship

A view of the men's age group swim start during the 2016 Ironman World Championship on 8 October, 2016 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Ironman)

7. 2016 Australian Open - Day eight

French tennis player Gael Monfils dives for a forehand in his fourth-round match against Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia on day eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on 25 January, 2016. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

8. Scunthorpe United v MK Dons

MK Dons midfielder Mark Wright takes a corner during the League One play off semi-final, first-leg match against Scunthorpe United at Glanford Park on 8 May, 2009. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

9. The 141st running of the Preakness Stakes

Jockey Victor Carrasco poses for a portrait after riding Never Stop Looking in the second running of the Old Bay Race before the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on 21 May, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

10. Swimming - 2015 European Games

Rebecca Sherwin of Great Britain swims the first leg in the women's 4x100m medley relay heats on day 13 of the 2015 European Games at the Baku Aquatics Centre on 25 June, 2015. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images for BEGOC)

11. New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys

Quarter-back Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots drops back to pass during the second half of the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on 11 October, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. The Patriots beat the Cowboys 30-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)