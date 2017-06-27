Football transfer gossip: Nainggolan, Lacazette, Van Dijk, Bonucci, Alves, Oxlade-Chamberlain

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Transfer news - latest update (13:00 BST)

Manchester United are "prepared to offer up to £40m" to sign 29-year-old Roma and Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan. (Gazzetta via Daily Mail)

Lyon's president has confirmed that Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette still wants to leave the club, but insisted the 26-year-old France forward will not be sold until a suitable replacement is found. (Independent)

Chelsea have switched their focus to Southampton and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 25, after Juventus closed the door on a move for 30-year-old Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci. (Standard)

Burnley have made a £3m bid for Stoke and Republic of Ireland forward Jon Walters, 33, who is thought to be frustrated by his lack of playing time. (Daily Mail)

Lazio are close to agreeing a deal for Sunderland's 26-year-old Italy forward Fabio Borini. (Sunderland Echo)

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent is wanted by Birmingham City with Harry Redknapp keen to acquire the 20-year-old on a season-long loan deal. (Coventry Telegraph)

Watford could face competition to sign former Germany full-back Dennis Aogo, 30, from Schalke. (Hertfordshire Mercury)

Former England striker Rickie Lambert's future at Cardiff City could be in doubt after Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock said the 35-year-old may struggle for game time. (Southern Daily Echo)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, could be closer to signing for Manchester United after the Spain international's wife began following the club on Instagram. (Manchester Evening News)

Bayer Leverkusen winger and Liverpool target Julian Brandt, 21, has ruled out leaving the German club this summer. (TalkSport)

Transfer news - previous update (07:00 BST)

Oxlade-Chamberlain has one year left on his current deal at Arsenal

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 23-year-old could cost about £25m, with Manchester City and Chelsea also interested. (Mirror)

The Reds will not face any punishment over the alleged tapping up of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 25, after a preliminary investigation from the Premier League found there was insufficient evidence to start disciplinary proceedings. (Times - subscription required)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane regards forward Gareth Bale as untouchable and will not let the 27-year-old Wales international leave the Bernabeu club. (Marca)

Manchester United have all-but completed a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, but an official announcement has been delayed by the uncertainty over 32-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Spanish club. (Diario Gol via Daily Express)

Manchester City are confident of signing Juventus' Brazilian full-back Dani Alves this week. Chelsea and Tottenham have both been linked with the 34-year-old. (Sun)

Chelsea are also interested in Sevilla's 27-year-old winger Vitolo, who would cost about £35m. (Mirror)

Diego Costa's move from Chelsea to former club Atletico Madrid could be in jeopardy as the Spanish club's manager Diego Simeone is reportedly interested in Borusssia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with both players aged 28. (Don Balon via Daily Star)

Chelsea have put a buy-back clause as part of the deal in selling Bertrand Traore, 21, to Lyon and plan to do the same for other young players leaving the club after not doing so when they sold Romelu Lukaku, 24, to Everton and being quoted £100m to buy him back. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are confident of signing Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, this week. The Serb is United boss Jose Mourinho's third-choice midfield signing. (Telegraph)

RB Leipzig's 22-year-old forward Naby Keita, who is a target for Liverpool, will not be allowed to leave the German club for less than £70m. (Guardian)

West Ham are prepared to break their transfer record by paying more than £20m for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 30. (Telegraph)

The Hammers actually want to sign Giroud and forward Theo Walcott, 28, from Arsenal for a combined £50m and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger would not stand in the way of the two players if they wanted to join West Ham. (Daily Star)

West Ham are also interested in Sampdoria's 26-year-old Colombian striker Luis Muriel. (Sun)

Lyon have ended their interest in Giroud, with the president of the French club claiming Arsenal want to keep him. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham have been told they will need to pay £26m to sign Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva, 28, from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, via Star)

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez, 26, is considering the offer of a four-year deal from Arsenal after growing "tired" of pursuing a move to Barcelona. (Sport)

Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, 25, is a target for Manchester United, but could stay at the Spanish club if forward Ronaldo leaves. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Turkish side Trabzonspor are in talks with Liverpool about signing Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva, 30. (Fotomac, via Talksport)

Barcelona are in talks to sign former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho, 28, from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande. (Sky Sports)

Paulinho will only join as a back-up option if Barca fail in their bid to sign Paris St-Germain's 24-year-old midfielder Marco Verratti.(Daily Mail)

Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov, 31, wants to return to former club Lazio in the future. (Il Messaggero - in Italian)

Everton are not looking to sign Inter Milan's 24-year-old Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. (Liverpool Echo)

Burnley are favourites to sign 23-year-old left-back Charlie Taylor when his contract at Leeds expires at the end of June. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Meanwhile...

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 30, has made disparaging remarks about Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the Confederations Cup semi-final between their countries on Wednesday. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was among the celebrities at Khloe Kardashian's 33rd birthday party. (Mirror)

The best of Monday's transfer news

Arsenal and Manchester City are considering a straight swap deal involving 28-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 29. (Daily Star)

Leicester City will have to offer at least £40m to even tempt Swansea City into discussing a possible deal for Iceland playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27. (Leicester Mercury)

However, Spurs have laughed off United's interest in the England international, with chairman Daniel Levy valuing Kane at close to £200m. (Independent)

Liverpool are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe, 18, but they are not convinced that the France and Monaco striker wants to move to England. (Sky Sports)