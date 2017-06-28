Football transfer gossip: Alderweireld, Morata, Defoe, Keane, James, Martial, Terry, Koscielny,

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Transfer news - latest update (07:00 BST)

Manchester United's bid for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, 24, has stalled with the Spanish club upping their valuation of the player to nearly £80m. (Mirror)

Morata has taken a break from his honeymoon in an attempt to speed up his transfer to Manchester United. (AS)

Tottenham are ready to offer Toby Alderweireld, 28, a new deal to tie down the defender who is wanted by Inter Milan. (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, 34, could be left in limbo with clubs such as West Ham and Bournemouth put off by his financial demands. (Daily Star)

Burnley striker Andre Gray, 26, wants a new contract at the club worth about £100,000 a week but the club say they cannot meet his demands. (Daily Star)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are considering a bid for Everton's 29-year-old winger Kevin Mirallas. (Fanatik via Talksport)

AC Milan have given Manchester United and Chelsea a boost by pulling out of the race to sign Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 25, from Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo via Metro)

Everton will beat Manchester United to the £25m signing of Burnley and England defender Michael Keane. The 24-year-old will complete his transfer to Goodison Park in the next few days. (Sun)

AC Milan are interested in signing Arsenal's 31-year-old France defender Laurent Koscielny. (Metro via Telefoot)

Championship side Aston Villa will complete the signing of defender John Terry, 34, this weekend when his Chelsea deal runs out. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will still try to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho, 23, even after recruiting Nemanja Matic, 28, from Chelsea. Jose Mourinho could play Fabinho as a right-back. (Independent)

United's France forward Anthony Martial, 21, will tell Mourinho he wants to leave Old Trafford, and the club will not stand in his way. (Daily Express)

Francesco Totti is in talks over a £50,000-a-week contract with Japanese side Tokyo Verdy. The former Italy forward, 40, leaves Roma this summer after 25 years at his boyhood club. (Sun)

Barcelona have set a 10-day deadline to sign Arsenal's Spain defender Hector Bellerin, 22, before they turn their attention elsewhere.(Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, 22, could join French club Nice on loan as he seeks first-team football. (Talksport)

Zouma or team-mate Michy Batshuayi, 23, could be sold to Sevilla as part of a deal to bring Spain winger Vitolo, 27, to Stamford Bridge. (Express)

Manchester United are keen on Middlesbrough's Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon, 26, and believe he could be available for about £8.8m. (Tutto Mercato via Daily Star)

Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton, Leicester, Southampton and Stoke are keen on Ben Gibson, 24, but will have to pay £25m for the Middlesbrough defender. (Daily Star)

Spurs are also interested in Southampton's Portuguese full-back Cedric Soares, 25, but face competition from Barcelona and Juventus. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy, 25, wants to join Bordeaux after struggling to establish himself in England. (L'Equipe - in French)

Barcelona are furious with former club captain Carles Puyol after a 16-year-old defender he represents, Eric Garcia, decided to walk away from the club to join Manchester City. (Independent)

Werder Bremen's German goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, 27, could be heading for Elland Road after an approach from Leeds United. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Meanwhile...

Oxford United have spoken to former England midfielder Frank Lampard about becoming their next manager. (Sky Sports)

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Chelsea has been delayed - because the Premier League champions are waiting for their new kit deal to begin. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace confused new manager Frank de Boer with his twin brother Ronald in a Twitter post. (Independent)

Alvaro Morata's wife has dropped a hint that the Real Madrid striker is set for a move, by following Manchester United on Instagram. (Metro)

The best of Tuesday's transfer news

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal's England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 23-year-old could cost about £25m, with Manchester City and Chelsea also interested. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are "prepared to offer up to £40m" to sign 29-year-old Roma and Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan. (Gazzetta via Daily Mail)

Chelsea have switched their focus to Southampton and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 25, after Juventus closed the door on a move for 30-year-old Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci. (Standard)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane regards forward Gareth Bale as untouchable and will not let the 27-year-old Wales international leave the club. (Marca)

Manchester City are confident of signing Juventus' Brazilian full-back Dani Alves this week. Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked with the 34-year-old. (Sun)