Football transfer gossip: Sanchez, Manolas, Bale, Lacazette, Keita, Aubameyang

Transfer news

Manchester City are now front runners for Alexis Sanchez, 28, as Bayern Munich have backed out over the rising fee for the Arsenal forward. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will lose out in the chase for Fabinho, 23, as Paris St-Germain are close to taking the Brazilian midfielder from Monaco. (Daily Record)

Arsenal are interested in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 25, after Roma were put off by the £35m release clause for the Ivory Coast international. (The Sun)

Chelsea could hijack Zenit St Petersburg's £26m offer for Kostas Manolas, 26, as the Roma defender stalls on a move to Russia. (Daily Telegraph)

Michael Keane is not expected to return to pre-season training with Burnley on Wednesday because Everton will push through a record deal for the 24-year-old defender before the weekend. (Burnley Express)

Watford striker Stefano Okaka, 27, has been offered a big-money move to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. (The Sun)

Arsenal have been told they must pay £57m to land striker Alexandre Lacazette, 26, from Lyon. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, 27, is open to a move to Manchester United. (Daily Star)

West Brom are closing in on a £12m deal for Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez, 27. (Daily Express)

Liverpool target Naby Keita says he is aiming to play "for one of the very big clubs" like Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester City. The 22-year-old Red Bull Leipzig midfielder is wanted by the Anfield club. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea defender Nathan Ake, 22, is on the verge of joining Bournemouth in a club-record £20m transfer. (Guardian)

Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to complete a switch to the Chinese Super League. Tianjin Quanjian will bid £70m for the 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid are thinking about Kylian Mbappe, according to Florentino Perez. The Spanish club's president says Mbappe's age at 18 means it will be difficult for him at the club but he concedes manager Zinedine Zidane is close to the Monaco striker and a bid could happen. (Independent)

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has rejected the chance of a return to Barcelona with AC Milan and Juventus both vying for the 23-year-old's services. (Daily Mail)

Swansea City are leading the chase to sign Coventry City's George Thomas this summer. Leicester City also want the 20-year-old midfielder. (Independent)

Newcastle United are in talks with Liverpool over a possible loan deal for winger Sheyi Ojo, 20. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Tottenham target Carles Alena has penned a new three-year deal at Barcelona, containing a buyout clause worth £66m. The midfielder, 19, captains Spain at under-19 level and has been on Spurs' radar for some time. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton executive director Les Reed has reiterated that defenders Virgil van Dijk and Cedric Soares, both 25, are not for sale. Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in the pair respectively. (Sky Sports - via Liverpool Echo)

West Bromwich Albion might not be out of the running to sign Jermain Defoe, 34, as the England striker's proposed move to Bournemouth has stalled in light of his personal demands. (Birmingham Mail)

Defender Jonny Evans is seriously considering his future at West Bromwich Albion after being left frustrated at seeing Darren Fletcher leave the club. Evans, 29, has been the subject of a £10m bid from Leicester City. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile...

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford posted a photo of him chatting to "the king" in Ronaldinho. The former Brazil forward called Rashford "humble, young and good".

Porto have accused rivals Benfica of resorting to hiring a witch doctor to aid their push for the title last season. (The Sun)

Romelu Lukaku has hit back at critics who questioned him after a video emerged of him for playing football on holiday on a pitch surrounded by Chelsea club crests. (Liverpool Echo)

Former England defender Stuart Pearce is 'astounded' by reports Burnley centre-half Michael Keane, 24, will join Everton and not one of the Premier League's leading clubs. (Talksport)

Mark Hughes will assure Bojan the slate has been wiped clean when the Spanish playmaker returns to the club for pre-season training next week. Bojan, 26, has been left wondering if he has a future with the Potters. (Stoke Sentinel)

Tottenham have held talks with Scott Parker over a position on the club's coaching staff. Parker, 36, retired from playing on Wednesday. (Daily Express)

Manchester City fear they could be stuck with Samir Nasri and his stay could cost up to £25m. (Daily Mail)

The best of Wednesday's transfer news

Arsenal are closing in on £30m-rated Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, 21. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland striker Fabio Borini, 26, will have a medical with AC Milan on Thursday. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Trabzonspor are willing to meet Liverpool's £5m asking price for midfielder Lucas Leiva, 30. (Fotomac, via Liverpool Echo)

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, 32, will not join Stoke City because he is "settled" in Turkey with Fenerbahce. (Sozcu, via Stoke Sentinel)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul, 29, is attracting interest from Ligue 1 side Montpellier. (Newcastle Chronicle)