Island Games 2017: Guernsey thrive in pool while Jersey's Sarah Campion wins again

Tom Hollingsworth is scheduled to compete in eight events at the Island Games

Guernsey swimmer Tom Hollingsworth won his fourth gold of the Island Games on day four in Gotland, as Jersey's Sarah Campion took her third shooting title.

Hollingsworth claimed top honours in the 200m backstroke and helped the 4x100m medley team to a silver medal.

Miles Munro, also part of the relay line-up, took Guernsey's other day-four gold in the 100m freestyle event.

Jersey slipped to fifth in the medal table but Campion and Susan De Gruchy won their first gold since Monday.

It came in the 50m prone rifle shooting, and leaves De Gruchy on two golds and a silver from the Games.

Ben Lowndes, who also won 100m medley silver on day four, and Oliver Nightingale completed the Sarnians' 4x100m team.

In all Guernsey have now won 19 medals in the pool, while Jersey's Gemma Atherley added 200m freestyle and backstroke silvers to her growing collection of swimming medals.

Guernsey stay third in the medal table as the Isle of Man and Faroe Islands vie for top spot

Watson inspires Jersey to football semis

Eve Watson scored a hat-trick as defending champions Jersey thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to qualify for the women's football semi-finals, where they will play hosts Gotland on Thursday.

Player-coach Jodie Botterill, an ex-Wales international, added two goals and 17-year-old Natasha Keen also netted as Jersey went through as the tournament's best runners-up.

"We're over the moon," said midfielder Libby Barnett. "We picked ourselves up, turned it around and we played some really good football."

It comes 24 hours after Jersey's men's side failed to reach the last four, while Guernsey have not sent a women's team to the Games.

Jersey captain Eve Watson (left) scored twice in the first five minutes

So close, yet so far for Gray

Silver has been the colour for Guernsey archer Zoe Gray in Gotland, but she could not have come much closer to her maiden gold in the compound knockout final.

The battle with her Faroe Islands opponent finished 133-133, but Gray lost the resulting shoot-off by two millimetres.

On the track there was double success for the greens in the women's 5,000m final, with Sarah Mercier beating her team-mate Louise Perrio to silver by more than seven seconds.

Perrio, already a gold medallist in the 10,000m, was pleased to deliver yet again.

"There's a little bit of pressure because when you've got one [medal], they expect you to get another one," she said.