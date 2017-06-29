Dame Katherine Grainger, the incoming chair of UK Sport, says she has "huge concerns about athlete welfare".

With a host of governing bodies embroiled in bullying allegations, Grainger told BBC Sport that things "need to improve".

In her first interview since being appointed to one of the most powerful roles in British sport, the former Olympic rower also warned the "risk" of a tougher financial future was another major challenge.

However, the 41 year-old defended UK Sport's 'no-compromise' funding strategy, which allocates money according to medal potential, and has helped transform the country's Olympic and Paralympic fortunes.